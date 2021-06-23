Dan Harmon Animated Series ‘Strange Planet’ Ordered at Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has ordered the animated series “Strange Planet” from “Rick and Morty” and “Community” creator Dan Harmon, the streaming service said Wednesday. The show is a small-screen adaptation of Nathan Pyle’s web comic and graphic novels of the same name.

Per its official description, “Strange Planet” is a “whimsical and comical” series that “tells profound and heartfelt stories about beings on a distant planet not unlike our own.”

Harmon and Pyle will executive produce the animated series along with showrunner Amalia Levari. Other executive producers include Alex Bulkley and Corey Campodonico for ShadowMachine (“Bojack Horseman,” “Final Space”), and Steve Levy and Taylor Alexy Pyle.

“Strange Planet” is produced by Apple Studios and award-winning animation studio and production house ShadowMachine.

Apple TV+ has a small but growing slate of animated series, with “Strange Planet” making the second adult-animated series set at the streaming service, with the first being “Central Park.” That show, a musical comedy produced by Loren Bouchard and Josh Gad, will premiere its second season Friday.

Harmon is best known as the creator and executive producer of “Community,” which ran for five seasons on NBC from 2009-2014 and a sixth season on the now-defunct Yahoo! Screen in 2015. He is also the co-creator and executive producer of “Rick & Morty,” which just premiered its fifth season on Adult Swim and won Emmys for Outstanding Animated Program in 2018 and 2020. In 2015, he executive produced the Oscar-nominated animated feature film “Anomalisa.”

Harmon is currently working on the Fox animated series “Krapopolis,” which is set in Ancient Greece. That show will be the first-ever animated series curated entirely on the Blockchain, as Fox and Bento Box enter the NFT business.

Harmon is repped by CAA and Metro Public Relations. Nathan Pyle & Taylor Alexy Pyle are repped by CAA, Seth Fishman at The Gernert Company, and Matt Sugarman at Weintraub. Levari is repped by Morris Yorn / Kaplan Perrone.