After making a ratings splash with its series premiere, the debut episode of “NCIS: Sydney” has become the most-streamed CBS series premiere on Paramount+.

Just three days after its Nov. 14 launch, the premiere of franchise’s first international edition has reached nearly 10 million viewers across CBS and Paramount+, nearly doubling its initial live-plus-same-day CBS premiere viewership of 5.64 million. Since then, viewership for the debut episode rose to 7.25 million, according to current figures.

In addition to its success in the U.S., “NCIS: Sydney” has scored impressive global audiences as it became the most-watched local series in Australia since the launch of Paramount+ in the region, and stood out as the most-watched scripted series in English-speaking Canada this season, as well as the No. 3 most-watched series overall.

“We are absolutely delighted that audiences locally and internationally have embraced ‘NCIS: Sydney’ with its stellar cast and compelling storytelling,” head of Paramount+ Australia Beverley McGarvey said of the show’s local success. “We are so appreciative of the opportunity to utilize the world-class NCIS brand to tell quintessentially Australian stories and it has been so productive to work closely with our colleagues at CBS and Paramount+.”

During the series premiere on CBS, “NCIS: Sydney” scored the highest premiere viewership for a broadcast show premiering this fall, according to live-plus-same-day figures, exceeding the series premieres of ABC’s “The Golden Bachelor,” which courted 4.36 million viewers during its series premiere on Sept. 28, NBC’s “The Irrational,” which debuted to an audience of 3.81 million people on Sept. 25, and Fox’s “Krapopolis,” which scored 3.6 million total viewers as it premiered on Sept. 24.

Following the Nov. 14 premiere, CBS re-aired the episode on Saturday, Nov. 18, which brought the cumulative viewership of the series premiere to 9.65 million viewers, according to live-plus-five-day viewership CBS and six-day streaming data on Paramount+.

“These viewer numbers for ‘NCIS: Sydney’ further demonstrate the global strength and popularity of the NCIS franchise, and highlight how strong characters and storytelling continue to resonate with the CBS audience,” CBS Entertainment president Amy Reisenbach said in a statement.

Created by Morgan O’Neill, “NCIS: Sydney” is produced by Endemol Shine Australia for CBS Studios and Paramount Australia and distributed outside Australia by Paramount Global Content Distribution. Endemol Shine Australia’s Sara Richardson and Sue Seeary serve as EPs alongside O’Neill.

New episodes of “NCIS: Sydney” premiere Tuesday at 8 p.m. on CBS and stream on Paramount+, and premiere Fridays on Paramount+ Australia.