‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Renewed for Season 3

Daytime talk show “The Jennifer Hudson Show” has been renewed for a third season by Fox Television Stations and Hearst Television, ensuring the series will continue for at least one more year. The new season will kick off this fall.

“There is nothing I love more than watching people come together in positivity on one accord – sharing our humanity and our stories, learning from each other, and celebrating one another,” Hudson said in a statement. “I feel so blessed to have this platform where we do just that every single day. We get to experience life to the fullest – we laugh out loud, we cry joyful tears, we dance the best we can, and we sing our hearts out.”

Hudson continued, “I owe my thanks to so many – to my incredible staff and crew at ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show,’ our amazing station partners that bring the show to audiences across the country, and most importantly, our beautiful viewers for allowing me into your home. We are already dreaming up bigger dreams for Season 3 and I can’t wait to share them with you!”

The announcement was made Friday by Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group, David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

Dungey said of the renewal, “Jennifer is a rare talent, both in front of and behind the camera. Her enthusiasm and endearing demeanor radiates from the stage and onto television screens everywhere. It’s no wonder her audience continues to skyrocket.”

The show has improved with the 18-34 demo year-over-year, averaging 4.4 million total P2+ weekly viewers on average in its second season.

Decker added: “We are thrilled to have great station partners paired with the incomparable talent of Jennifer Hudson. This winning combination, along with incredible production, has resonated with viewers. The show just keeps getting better!”

Fox’s Cicha added: “We look forward to further growth of the show in year three, but we’re aware the real reason Jennifer wanted to extend with the Fox Stations is so that I’ll keep giving her singing lessons.”

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Jennifer Hudson, Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with LaNeé Griffin as co-executive producer.