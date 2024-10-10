‘Nobody Wants This’ Renewed for Season 2 With New Showrunners

Turns out, people want a second season of Adam Brody and Kristen Bell’s romantic comedy series. Netflix has renewed Erin Foster’s “Nobody Wants This” for a second season, but there will be one big change.

“Girls” executive producers Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan will team up for the first time since the Lena Dunham hit as executive producers and co-showrunners. Foster will remain on as an EP for Season 2 alongside president of Jenni Konner Productions Nora Silver, Steve Levitan and Bell.

Netflix chief content officer Bela Bajaria announced the renewal onstage at the Bloomberg Screentime conference Thursday.

“It’s a dream to be working on ‘Nobody Wants This.’ Erin is the rare creator with a crystal clear voice and a genuinely collaborative spirit. I am a true fan of Erin’s show and also feel so lucky to be back in a room with two of my favorites, Bruce Kaplan and Sarah Heyward from ‘Girls,’” Konner said.

Konner and Kaplan have been leading an early development writers’ room for the past few weeks, but there is no official release date set for the second season. The new producing team had been involved with the series even ahead of its Sept. 26 debut.

“I am excited beyond belief to be a part of Season 2 of ‘Nobody Wants This,’ created by the hilarious Erin Foster. It is such a unique and beautiful show and I am already having the best time working on it,” Kaplan said.

Since its release two weeks ago, the rom-com series has topped the Netflix charts after debuting at No. 2 in its opening weekend. The series secured 15.9 million views overall during the week of Sept. 30-Oct. 6.

“Nobody Wants This” follows an outspoken sex podcaster and a devout yet worldly rabbi as they try to make their unlikely romance thrive. The romantic comedy, and more specifically the Bell-Brody chemistry, captivated audiences instantly. The first season had 10 half-hour episodes, but the episode order has not been announced for Season 2.

“Creating ‘Nobody Wants This’ will forever be a career highlight for me. The incredible cast, crew, producers and executives all made this into the show it is today, and to experience viewers’ reactions to this series now that it’s out in the world has been more than anything I could have dreamed. I’m so lucky to be able to continue this story, and to do it alongside Jenni Konner and Bruce Eric Kaplan, who I’ve been such a fan of since ‘Girls,’” Foster said. “Justice for healthy relationships being the most romantic!”