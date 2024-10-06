10 Movies Like ‘Nobody Wants This’ to Watch Next

Did you binge all 10 episodes of Netflix’s too-short, rom-com series “Nobody Wants This” already? You’re not the only one.

After inhaling the Kristen Bell-Adam Brody series in one sitting, we have curated a list of romantic comedies that should satisfy your craving.

Our list of the top 10 movies to watch after “Nobody Wants This” covers the gamut from will-they-won’t-they to unlikely lovers to “just friends” tropes. Whether you want more of Brody and Bell or you just want to witness an undeniable onscreen spark, this list is for you.

Keep reading for the best rom-coms to watch after you’ve finished “Nobody Wants This,” and while we all wait for the show to be officially renewed for Season 2.