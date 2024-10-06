10 Movies Like ‘Nobody Wants This’ to Watch Next

Did you binge all 10 episodes of Netflix’s too-short, rom-com series “Nobody Wants This” already? You’re not the only one.
After inhaling the Kristen Bell-Adam Brody series in one sitting, we have curated a list of romantic comedies that should satisfy your craving.
Our list of the top 10 movies to watch after “Nobody Wants This” covers the gamut from will-they-won’t-they to unlikely lovers to “just friends” tropes. Whether you want more of Brody and Bell or you just want to witness an undeniable onscreen spark, this list is for you.
Keep reading for the best rom-coms to watch after you’ve finished “Nobody Wants This,” and while we all wait for the show to be officially renewed for Season 2.
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey’s palpable chemistry in this iconic rom-com is a perfect supplement to “Nobody Wants This.” The magazine columnist is tasked by her editor to teach readers how to lose a guy in 10 days. Little does she know the man she’s chosen for her experiment was given the opposite direction. Their whirlwind 10-day romance does not end up as they expected.
“How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is available to stream on Paramount+.
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Want to see more Kristen Bell? This nostalgic 2000s comedy features a star-studded cast with Jason Segel, Mila Kunis, Bell and Russell Brand. When TV star Sarah Marshall (Bell) dumps her struggling musician boyfriend (Segel), he attempts to escape his thoughts in Hawaii. To his surprise Sarah and her new boyfriend (Brand) are staying in the same hotel.
“Forgetting Sarah Marshall” is available to stream on Max.
When Harry Met Sally
The epitome of right person, wrong time is “When Harry Met Sally.” The two friends share several chance encounters over the course of twelve years. The film explores the question: Can men and women ever just be friends? Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal’s chemistry drives this romantic comedy. Similar to Joanne and Noah in “Nobody Wants This,” the universe seems to be driving these two apart as their hearts may want something different entirely.
“When Harry Met Sally” is available to stream on Prime Video.
Anyone but You
Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell do not want this relationship, but it seems like everyone else does in “Anyone but You.” After a first date went south, the two happen to be guests at the same destination wedding in Australia. To appease the wedding party, the two pretend to be a couple.
“Anyone But You” is streaming on Netflix.
Crazy Rich Asians
One of the best modern rom-coms to date is “Crazy Rich Asians.” Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) is from a working class American family while Nick Golding (Henry Young) is the heir to a fortune in Singapore. As an Asian-American Rachel is not the perfect match for Henry in his mother’s eyes, similar to Joanne’s relationship with Noah’s traditional Jewish mother. While Nick’s family may not want this relationship for him, the two try to make it work.
“Crazy Rich Asians” is available to stream on Netflix.
Some Girl(s)
Kristen Bell and Adam Brody play lovers again in “Some Girl(s).” Based on the play of the same name by Neil LaBute, “Man” (Brody) attempts to make amends with five ex-lovers on the eve of his wedding. Bell plays Bobbi, the woman “Man” almost married.
“Some Girl(s)” is available to stream on Prime Video.
What If (The F Word)
“What If,” released alternatively as “The F Word,” follows Daniel Radcliffe and Zoe Kazan as they attempt to be just friends. Wallace (Radcliffe), who is burned out from a string of failed relationships, forms an instant bond with Chantry, who lives with her longtime boyfriend. Together, they puzzle out what it means if your best friend is also the love of your life.
“What If” is available to rent on Prime Video.
Long Shot
Seth Rogen and Charlize Theron play unlikely lovers in “Long Shot.” Fred Flarsky (Rogen) quits his gig as a journalist and finds himself working as a speechwriter for his former babysitter and high school crush Charlotte Field (Theron). Charlotte is one of the most influential women in the world, a sophisticated politician, while Fred is a floundering, unemployed free spirit. The comedy underperformed in the box office but amassed positive reviews from audiences.
“Long Shot” is available to stream on Netflix.
The Proposal
Another unconventional work romance arises in “The Proposal.” When Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) is at risk for deportation, she platonically proposes to her assistant Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds) to maintain her immigration status. Andrew has a few conditions of his own, though: Margaret has to visit his family in Alaska.
“The Proposal” is available to stream on Hulu and Disney+.
Sleeping With Other People
Twelve years after a dorm room one-night-stand, Lainey (Allison Brie) and Jake (Jason Sudekis) meet again at a sex addicts meeting. The two decide to be just friends and support each other towards personal growth, but the electric chemistry between them is undeniable.
“Sleeping With Other People” is available to stream on Pluto TV.
