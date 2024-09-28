5 Kristen Bell Comedies to Watch After ‘Nobody Wants This’

Kristen Bell is back in the world of television with her new series “Nobody Wants This,” and it’s something that we actually very much do want. But it’s easy to binge, and you might be feeling a Kristen Bell-shaped hole in your life when you finish.
Well, the good news is that there is no shortage of excellent projects of hers to revisit to fill that hole. From “The Good Place” all the way back to “Forgetting Sarah Marshall,” her catalog is deep. But worry not, we’ve narrowed it down for you.
Here are five of the best Kristen Bell performances to watch once you’ve finished “Nobody Wants This.”
“The People We Hate at the Wedding” (2022)
Making iffy choices in her love life? Check. Meeting an actual good guy and not knowing what to do with him? Check. Sibling shenanigans? Also check. “The People We Hate at the Wedding” is an excellent dessert after “Nobody Wants This.” Watch the trailer here, and stream it on Prime Video.
“Veronica Mars”
Look, seeing Kristen Bell and Adam Brody on screen together is going to make you nostalgic for the era of their teenage shows. It just is. And while we definitely recommend you go back for “The O.C.” and “Veronica Mars,” we get that that’s a time commitment. Good news is, there was a “Veronica Mars” movie in 2014. So, you can take your pick. Regardless, this character was huge for Bell, and delightful to boot.
“When In Rome” (2010)
“Nobody Wants This” is a very strong romantic comedy series, and Kristen Bell has quite a few rom-coms in her movie career. An oft-forgotten-but-still-very-fun one of those is “When In Rome,” in which she stars opposite Josh Duhamel. There’s love, there’s shenanigans, there’s Danny Devito. What more could you want? You can stream it on Hulu.
“The Good Place” (2016-2020)
There’s a moment in “Nobody Wants This” where Joanne questions whether or not she’s a good person. This is pretty much the entire premise of “The Good Place,” except in this one, Bell’s character is decidedly not a good person, and she knows it. But, she wants to be better, and she even finds love along the way. The series is now streaming on Netflix and Apple TV+.
“Queenpins” (2018)
If you enjoy the duo of Kristen Bell and her on-screen sister Justine Lupe, you’ll probably also really enjoy seeing her team up again with her real-life BFF Kirby Howell-Baptiste (the two also worked together on “The Good Place,” among other things, which we’d also recommend visiting after “Nobody Wants This”). There’s dynamic duo energy, but also the question of whether or not what they’re doing actually hurts anyone, similar to how Joanne wonders if she’s a good person or not. You can stream “Queenpins” on Netflix. Watch the trailer here.
