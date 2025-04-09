Susan Senk, Publicist and Executive Known for ‘Dirty Dancing,’ Dies at 75

Susan Senk, a publicist and marketing executive who worked on more than 400 films during her decades-long career, died April 5th in New York City. She was 75.

A member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and a former member of the Recording Academy, Senk began her career in the music industry before transitioning into film, where among other things she was part of the original Vestron Video startup team. She went on to serve as Vice President of Creative Services for Vestron International, based out of London, and ultimately became VP of Publicity and Promotion for Vestron Pictures.

She shepherded the release and awards campaigns for all of the company’s theatrically released films, most notably for the surprise sleeper hit “Dirty Dancing” in 1987. A massive hit both in theaters and for its soundtrack, it earned $213 million worldwide, the most of any independent film ever at that time.

Later she was Vice President, International Publicity and Promotion at Sony’s Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International, and ultimately founded her own agency, Susan Senk PR, based in New York.

Since 2015 she was a consultant for Sony Pictures International Releasing.

A 171/2-year survivor of a heart transplant, she’s survived by her sister and business partner, Linda Denk, brother-in-law Scott Altman, and her dog OP. Her family encourages people wishing to honor her memory to donate to the Camp Sloane YMCA Susan Senk Memorial Fund.