‘Nobody Wants This’ Overtakes ‘Monsters’ as No. 1 on Netflix’s Top TV List

“Nobody Wants This” hasn’t just overtaken viewers’ hearts; it’s overtaken the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s Top 10 most-watched English-language TV shows. The Kristen Bell and Adam Brody romantic comedy surpassed the viewership for “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” in its second week of eligibility.

Overall, the series secured 15.9 million views compared to the 13.1 million views “Monsters” saw during the week of Sept. 30 to Oct. 6. This isn’t the first time these two shows have shared the first and second spots. Last week, their ranking was reversed with Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s “Monsters” scoring 19.5 million views in its second week on the streamer and “Nobody Wants This” seeing 10.3 million views in its first week.

The two current TV powerhouses were followed by the seventh season of “Love Is Blind,” which scored 5.2 million views as well as third place. That was followed by Season 3 of the rom-com “Heartstopper” in fourth place (4.5 million views) and the Nicole Kidman limited series “The Perfect Couple” in fifth place (3.8 million views). This also marked the fifth week on the Netflix Top 10 list for “The Perfect Couple.”

As well as the widely discussed series may have performed, the numbers for “Nobody Wants This” paled in comparison to the most-watched title of the week, the Spanish dystopian thriller “The Platform 2.” That movie debuted with 19.4 million views, ranking in the Top 10 in 91 countries. Meanwhile, the first movie, “The Platform,” also saw a bump, gaining 3.7 million views and rising to the No. 5 spot on the non-English films list.

Speaking of the non-English films list, the Swedish action comedy “Trouble” scored the second place spot, seeing 10 million views in its debut week. The top five in this category was then rounded out by the Turkish romantic drama “A True Gentleman,” which secured the No. 3 spot with 4.7 million views, and the Indian action thriller “GOAT — The Greatest of All Time,” which locked in the No. 4 spot with 3.8 million views.

As for English-language movies, an acquisition led the pack this time around. Tim Burton’s 2016 fantasy flick “Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children” saw 7.1 million views. Two more acquisitions in the children’s space — the 2016 musical comedy “Sing” and 2024’s “The Garfield Movie” — landed in the top five, securing third and fifth place, respectively. “Sing” brought in 5.6 million views, while “Garfield” saw 4.9 million views.

As for Netflix originals, “Jailbreak: Love on the Run” scored the No. 2 spot on the English-language films list. The documentary about a corrections officer who fell in love with a convicted murderer saw 6.5 million views. That was followed in fourth place by “Rebel Ridge,” which saw 5.5 million views during its fifth week on the list.

Last but never least was non-English TV. This time around Season 1 of the Korean competition series “Culinary Class Wars” topped the list with 4 million views. But the real winner was Korean TV in general, which accounted for four of the Top 10 most watched non-English series during the week in question.

Rounding out the five most watched series of the week, “Culinary Class Wars” was followed by Season 2 of the Korean horror drama “Gyeongseong Creature” (3.7 million views), the Korean limited series comedy “Love Next Door” (2.5 million views), Season 1 of the Argentinian romantic drama “Envious” (1.6 million views) and — finally — Season 1 of the Mexican romantic drama “We Were Kings” (1.5 million views).