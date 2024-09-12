‘The Perfect Couple’ Is Over-Indexing With High-Income Households

Available to WrapPRO members

Netflix dominates this week’s streaming lineup, with a combo of original series, films and docs

(L to R) Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury, Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury in episode 103 of "The Perfect Couple." (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)
(L to R) "The Perfect Couple": Eve Hewson as Amelia Sacks, Sam Nivola as Will Winbury, Nicole Kidman as Greer Winbury, Billy Howle as Benji Winbury, Liev Schreiber as Tag Winbury, Dakota Fanning as Abby Winbury and Jack Reynor as Thomas Winbury. (Credit: Seacia Pavao/Netflix)

For the past three weeks, a seemingly perfect couple has kept the Netflix action comedy, “The Union,” at the top of the streaming chart of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. Alas, this week, the Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg union dissolved, sliding down the streaming chart to No. 10.

They are instead replaced with “The Perfect Couple,” quite literally. The limited series, based on the bestselling novel, was a huge hit as it was seen in 2.3 million households in just four days after it was added to Netflix on Sept. 5. Interestingly, the show, which stars Nicole Kidman as the matriarch of a powerful Nantucket family, proved popular among high-income households.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.