‘The Perfect Couple’ Is Over-Indexing With High-Income Households

For the past three weeks, a seemingly perfect couple has kept the Netflix action comedy, “The Union,” at the top of the streaming chart of the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report. Alas, this week, the Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg union dissolved, sliding down the streaming chart to No. 10.

They are instead replaced with “The Perfect Couple,” quite literally. The limited series, based on the bestselling novel, was a huge hit as it was seen in 2.3 million households in just four days after it was added to Netflix on Sept. 5. Interestingly, the show, which stars Nicole Kidman as the matriarch of a powerful Nantucket family, proved popular among high-income households.