Netflix Dominates the Streaming Chart, Led by Strong ‘Union’

Some unions are made to last, and Netflix seems to have built an enduring pair by matching Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry together in the action comedy film “The Union,” in which Berry recruits Wahlberg for a special mission on behalf of a secret organization.

The film tops the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Aug. 19-25, its second consecutive week at number one.

Samba Weekly TV Report: Streaming

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S.