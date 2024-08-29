Netflix Dominates the Streaming Chart, Led by Strong ‘Union’

Available to WrapPRO members

“American Murder: Laci Peterson” and “Untold: The Murder of Air McNair” round out the Top 3

Halle Berry and Mark Wahlberg in "The Union" (Netflix)

Some unions are made to last, and Netflix seems to have built an enduring pair by matching Mark Wahlberg and Halle Berry together in the action comedy film “The Union,” in which Berry recruits Wahlberg for a special mission on behalf of a secret organization.

The film tops the streaming chart on the Samba TV Weekly Wrap Report for the week of Aug. 19-25, its second consecutive week at number one.

Samba Weekly TV Report: Streaming
Samba Weekly TV Report: Streaming

The Wrap Report provides an exclusive first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across both streaming and linear television sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of more than 3 million households, balanced to the U.S.

Cole Strain

Cole Strain is the vice president of measurement products at Samba TV, a WrapPRO partner. For more from Samba TV, visit its website. For more from WrapPRO’s partners, visit the Data and Analysis Hub.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.