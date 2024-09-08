7 Addictive Mystery Shows Like ‘The Perfect Couple’ to Watch Next

“The Perfect Couple” was the perfect binge-watch, from the wtf credits dance sequence to the even more gleefully camp ending. Nicole Kidman stars in the series and also produced through her Blossom Films banner, making “The Perfect Couple” the latest in a string of recent book adaptations with complex leading roles. Set at an otherwise idyllic Nantucket wedding where a tragic drowning derails the festivities, the series adaptation of Elin Hilderbrand’s best-selling murder mystery also stars Liev Schrieber, Eve Hewson, Meghann Fahy and Dakota Fanning.

If you’re craving another addictive mystery series to watch, here’s a curated list of seven shows like “The Perfect Couple” to watch next, from Kidman’s other TV hits to some lesser-known streaming thrillers.

“The Undoing” (HBO) “The Undoing” Kidman and director Susanne Bier previously collaborated on HBO’s mystery series “The Undoing,” based on Jean Hanff Korelitz’s 2014 novel “You Should Have Known.” Kidman stars as Grace Fraser, a Manhattan therapist whose idyllic marriage comes into question when her husband (Hugh Grant) becomes the primary suspect in the murder of the mother of a student who attends their son’s elite private school. It’s not as fun or loopy as “The Perfect Couple,” and you won’t get those beachy summer vibes, but if you’re looking for another page-turner adaptation channeling Kidman and Bier’s sensibilities, this is your next watch.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” (Hulu) “Nine Perfect Strangers” Adapted from Lianne Moriarty’s novel of the same name, this Hulu mystery series stars Kidman as Masha Dmitrichenko, the ethereal Russian founder of a wellness retreat where an oddball group of privileged guests come to blows and threaten to spiral out of control — with the occasional help of hallucinogenics. Directed by “Warm Bodies” and “50/50” filmmaker Jonathan Levine, the limited series has a jam-packed starry ensemble alongside Kidman, including Melissa McCarthy, Regina Hall, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Samara Weaving, Manny Jacinto, Bobby Cannavale and Grace Van Patten.

“Big Little Lies” (HBO) “Big Little Lies” The most celebrated of Kidman’s growing roster of page-to-screen series, “Big Little Lies” combined the producing power of Kidman and co-star Reese Witherspoon, who has become a book adaptation powerhouse in her own right through production company Hello Sunshine. Based on Lianne Moriarty’s novel of the same name, this HBO series caught on like wildfire; addictive as a page-turning paperback with a star-studded pedigree. Set in the affluent, idyllic beachside town of Monterey, California, the series unpacks the murder of a local husband and father through the perspective of several women. Created by David E. Kelley and directed by the late Jean-Marc Vallée (“Wild”), the Award-winning series also stars Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, Zoë Kravitz, Alexander Skarsgård and Adam Scott — and it was such a hit, it went from limited series to surprise second season, with the addition of Meryl Streep, no less. Read Next

“Little Fires Everywhere” (Hulu) “Little Fires Everywhere” Swap murder for arson, and you’ve got a whole new type of domestic mystery to get hooked on. This one’s also produced by Reese Witherspoon, who stars as Elena Richardson, a wealthy journalist and mother whose seemingly picture-perfect life starts to crack at the seams following the arrival of a mother-daughter duo (played by Kerry Washington and Lexi Underwood.) Based on the novel by Celeste Ng, the series is built around the mystery of who starts the fire as much as it’s about all the ways people set their lives, families relationships ablaze before the match is ever lit.

Jennifer Coolidge in “The White Lotus” Season 2 (HBO) “The White Lotus” The current critical darling of the “rich people going through it” genre, HBO’s “The White Lotus” shares a lighter touch with “The Perfect Couple,” bringing the laughs through satire, even as it wracks up anxiety, drama and murder. Created by Mike White (“Enlightened”), the series has an anthological format, introducing a new group of wealthy guests at a far-flung branch of the White Lotus hotel chain, where they marinate in their drama, generally act oblivious to the local culture and, eventually, get tangled up in a murder mystery. Both seasons have cleaned up during awards season, and Season 2 features actress Meghann Fahy, who plays Merritt in “The Perfect Couple.”

“Pieces of Her” (Netflix) “Pieces of Her” If you were particularly intrigued by the “hidden past” elements of “The Perfect Couple,” Netflix’s “Pieces of Her” might be your next ideal binge-watch. The great Toni Collette (“Hereditary”) stars as Laura Oliver, an otherwise average-seeming mother whose dark past resurfaces after a shocking act of violence shakes up her small town and sends her daughter (Bella Heathcote) seeking answers. Based on the novel of the same name by bestselling author Karin Slaughter, the 2022 series also stars Omari Hardwick, David Wenham, Jessica Barden and Joe Dempsie.