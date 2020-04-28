Apple TV+’s “Defending Jacob” premiered Friday, and the family crime drama series stars Chris Evans as Andy Barber, an assistant district attorney who finds himself embroiled in his own case when his 14-year-old son, Jacob, is accused of murdering a classmate.
TheWrap spoke with creator, executive producer and showrunner Mark Bomback about working with Evans in the actor’s own hometown of Boston, Massachusetts, and of digging deeper into the character first written by William Landay in his 2012 novel on which the show is based.
“This is definitely his world,” Bomback said of Evans. “It’s funny, I live in Westchester County, New York, and I grew up in this area. It’s probably the closest vibe-wise to that part of the world, so in a sense, I was writing a version of that part of the world that was really a hybrid of Westchester and suburban Boston. Chris was a great resource in making it feel even more local.”
Evans, the son of a dentist and an artistic director at a youth theater company, was born in Boston and grew up in the suburb of Sudbury. “Defending Jacob” is set in nearby Newton.
“I could always tell he got a kick out of working in [Boston],” Bomback added. “It’s one thing to write a story in this part of the world that is supernatural, or a comedy, or something that feels less than 100% realistic. But to do something that really captures the reality of what it means to live there, I think it was really special.”
Bomback also said he was able to write a TV-version of Andy Barber specifically for Evans for nine out of 10 episodes, having gotten a commitment from the “Captain America” actor after writing only the pilot.
“He captured the archetype I was going for. I love the fact that he was from Boston, I loved his built-in persona,” Bomback said. “We’re trying to paint a picture of someone who’s worked really, really hard to create this life for himself.”
Bomback also remarked that Evans exudes an innate sense of trustworthiness that lends an interesting layer to his character, who enters morally ambiguous waters when he chooses to interfere with an ongoing murder case to protect his son.
“I think he just comes with a lot of credibility as a person,” he continued. “Ot’s hopefully very vertigo-inducing because you’re amazed that someone who on the surface seems so morally credible is potentially going to be behaving in a way that isn’t. I would envision Chris in certain moments of the story, and I knew it would play very powerfully, to see someone like him cross certain lines.”
The first three episodes of “Defending Jacob” are now streaming Apple TV+. New episodes are being added every Friday.
Fox's new reality competition series, "Labor of Love," finds 15 men vying for the chance to date mother-to-be Kristy Katzmann -- and become the father of her future children.
The dating show, which is hosted by "Sex and the City" star Kristin Davis, premieres May 21.
Here is a look at the 15 men competing for former "Bachelor" contestant Katzmann's love.
Photo credit: Justin Stephens
Alan Santini
Age: 39.
Occupation: Writer.
Hometown: South Africa.
Instagram:@therealalansantini
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Angelo Castricone
Age: 39
Occupation: Firefighter.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @mrangeloc
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Budge Collinson
Age: 44
Occupation: Creative director.
Hometown: Edgewater, MD.
Instagram: @BudgeCollinson
Twitter: @askbudge
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Gary Malec
Age: 38
Occupation: Baseball bat manufacturer.
Hometown: San Francisco, CA.
Instagram: @garymalec
Twitter: @GaryMalec
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Jason Christopher Smith
Age: 38
Occupation: Flooring business owner.
Hometown: Charlotte, NC.
Instagram: @ownthedaysmith
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Keith Reams
Age: 38
Occupation: Gym owner.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @keithreams
Twitter: @junglefitla
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Kyle Klinger
Age: 38
Occupation: Director of sales and marketing.
Hometown: Austin, TX.
Instagram: @kyleklinger
Twitter: @kyleklinger05
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Marcus Lehman
Age: 39
Occupation: Anesthesiologist.
Hometown: Cincinnati, OH.
Instagram: @drmarcuslehman
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Mario Calderon
Age: 40
Occupation: Optician.
Hometown: New York, NY.
Instagram: @MeesterMario
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Matt Kaye
Age: 44
Occupation: Former professional wrestler.
Hometown: West Hempstead, NY.
Instagram: @matt_striker_
Twitter: @matt_striker_
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Phillip Michael Jacques
Age: 38
Occupation: Medical Technician at a children’s hospital.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @phillipjacques
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Stewart Gill
Age: 40
Occupation: Wealth Management CEO.
Hometown: Los Angeles, CA.
Instagram: @stewart_e_gill
Twitter: @StewartGill
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Tali Raphaely
Age: 46
Occupation: Attorney.
Hometown: Miami, FL.
Instagram: @traphaely7
Twitter: @taliraphaely
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Trent Broach
Age: 36
Occupation: Tennis instructor.
Hometown: Denver, CO
Instagram: @trent_broach
Twitter: @TrentBroach
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
Walker Posey
Age: 41
Occupation: Funeral director.
Hometown: North Augusta, SC.
Instagram: @walkerposey
Twitter: @walkerposey
Photo credit: Quantrell Colbert
