Glenn Close Says People Warned Her ‘The Deliverance’ Director Was Crazy: ‘For Me, That’s a Compliment’

Glenn Close collaborated with Lee Daniels for the first time on their new horror film “The Deliverance,” and in an interview with Radio Andy, she said colleagues warned her about the director that “he’s crazy.” That only pushed Close to work with him more.

“For me, that’s a compliment,” the Academy Award nominee said. “A lot of times when people in this business say someone’s crazy it means they don’t suffer fools, and it means they have a vision and it doesn’t always go along with the crowd.”

Close complimented the director for creating an inclusive environment on set. The “Fatal Attraction” star said Daniels would encourage the cast to gather around the monitor after a difficult take. She said most directors would not open themselves up to criticism in the way Daniels did.

“It was one of the most inclusive, creative, challenging, fun experiences of my career,” said the star, who has been working in Hollywood for over four decades.

Despite the difficult subject matter, Close said that Daniels’ set made room for play and levity.

“If you’re not playing as an actor, you’re in the wrong profession,” Close said.

“The Deliverance” also stars Andra Day, Mo’Nique and Caleb McLaughlin. The demonic possession film is inspired by a true story. The movie is an imagining of what Latoya Ammons, her three kids, and her mother Rosa Campbell said they experienced at their home in Indiana in 2011, as detailed in a 2014 piece published by the Indianapolis Star.

The film was released in select theaters Aug. 16 but is now streaming on Netflix.

