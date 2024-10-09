‘Reacher’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at Prime Video

The action-packed drama starring Alan Ritchson will return with its third season in 2025

reacher-season-2-alan-ritchson testosterone
Prime Video

“Reacher” has scored a fourth season at Prime Video. The action series starring Alan Ritchson gets a huge vote of confidence as the Season 4 renewal comes well ahead of the Season 3 premiere next year.

“’Reacher’ has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,“ said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team.”

The renewal comes as Season 3 of the action-packed drama, which is based on the seventh book in Child’s global best-selling series “Persuader,” is set to debut in 2025 and will see Reacher go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Ritchson will be joined in Season 3 by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richter. Maria Sten is also set to return.

Read Next
‘Reacher’ Spinoff Focused on Fan Favorite Character Neagley Ordered at Prime Video

“Reacher” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios and written for television by showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora (“FUBAR,” “Prison Break”). Season 2 of the series was the most-viewed 2023 release on Prime Video.

In addition to Santora, Child and Ritchson, other executive producers include Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid serve as executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

In addition to “Reacher,” Sten will star in a new spinoff, “The Untitled Neagley Project,” which was ordered to series by the Amazon-owned streamer last week.

Reacher
Read Next
'Reacher' Season 2 Hits No. 2 Overall on Nielsen Streaming Charts

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.