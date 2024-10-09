‘Reacher’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at Prime Video

“Reacher” has scored a fourth season at Prime Video. The action series starring Alan Ritchson gets a huge vote of confidence as the Season 4 renewal comes well ahead of the Season 3 premiere next year.

“’Reacher’ has become a phenomenon that continues to resonate with our global customers beyond our wildest expectations and we are thrilled to bring the series back for an additional season,“ said Vernon Sanders, head of television, Amazon MGM Studios. “We are looking forward to more action and adventure from the immensely talented team.”

The renewal comes as Season 3 of the action-packed drama, which is based on the seventh book in Child’s global best-selling series “Persuader,” is set to debut in 2025 and will see Reacher go undercover to rescue an informant held by a haunting foe from his past.

Ritchson will be joined in Season 3 by Anthony Michael Hall, Sonya Cassidy, Brian Tee, Johnny Berchtold, Robert Montesinos, Daniel David Stewart, and Olivier Richter. Maria Sten is also set to return.

“Reacher” is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios and written for television by showrunner and executive producer Nick Santora (“FUBAR,” “Prison Break”). Season 2 of the series was the most-viewed 2023 release on Prime Video.

In addition to Santora, Child and Ritchson, other executive producers include Don Granger, Scott Sullivan, Mick Betancourt and Skydance’s David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Matt Thunell. Carolyn Harris and Kenny Madrid serve as executives-in-charge of the series for Skydance Television.

In addition to “Reacher,” Sten will star in a new spinoff, “The Untitled Neagley Project,” which was ordered to series by the Amazon-owned streamer last week.