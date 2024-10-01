‘Reacher’ Spinoff Focused on Fan Favorite Character Neagley Ordered at Prime Video

“Reacher” fans, rejoice. Amazon is moving forward on a spinoff of the monster hit action-thriller series that will focus on Frances Neagley (Maria Sten), as she sets out on a dangerous revenge mission of her own.

Head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke announced the still untitled project — it’s literally being referred to as “The Untitled Neagley Project” — Tuesday at Prime Video’s Trailblazers event in London.

Developed by “Reacher” creator Nick Santora and Nicholas Wootton (“Law & Order,” “Prison Break”), per the official logline the spinoff finds Neagley working as a private investigator in Chicago. But “when she learns that a beloved friend from her past has been killed in a suspicious accident, she becomes hell bent on justice. Using everything she’s learned from Jack Reacher and her time as a member of the 110 Special Investigators, Neagley puts herself on a dangerous path to uncover a menacing evil.”

“I’m beyond thrilled to further explore the world of Neagley and her somewhat mysterious background,” Sten said. “She’s such a wonderful character to play and I’m very excited for everyone to get to know her a little better.”

“As Reacher continues to resonate with our global customers in a profound way, expanding on the storytelling and characters with a spinoff was an easy decision. With Nick and Nicholas as well as our partners Skydance and CBS Studios, we’re confident this new chapter, starring the amazing Maria Sten, will not only honor the Reacher legacy but also bring fresh energy and excitement to new and longtime fans alike,” sVernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon MGM Studios, said.

“Lee Child created an immensely rich character with Neagley, and Maria Sten brought her to life in such a vivid, authentic way in ‘Reacher.’ Amazon, Skydance Television, and CBS Studios have been tremendous partners from the start, and we are excited to explore Neagley’s story further and dive into what makes her so unique,” Santora and Wootton said.

Alongside Santora and Wootton, executive producers on the show include Lee Child, author of the “Jack Reacher” novels, Don Granger, Lisa Kussner with David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Matt Thunell from Skydance Television.

It’s Skydance Television’s seventh project with Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, and follows “Reacher” and Tom Clancy’s “Jack Ryan.”

No release date has yet been given — presumably that will come after Prime Video settles on an official title. But fans won’t have to wait so long for more of Frances Neagley: Maria Sten is already confirmed to return for “Reacher” Season 3, which will be based on Child’s novel “The Persuader.”

“Reacher” amassed an extensive following in its second season, which premiered in December 2023 and debuted on Nielsen’s streaming charts at number 2. TheWrap’s Ryan Mach called the series a “mega-hit” that “defies traditional ‘four quadrant’ thinking.”

Maria Sten is represented by CAA, Brillstein Entertainment Partners, The Initiative Group and Granderson Des Rochers.