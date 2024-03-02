‘The Brothers Sun’ Canceled After 1 Season at Netflix

“The Brothers Sun” won’t be back to fight another day. Netflix has canceled the martial arts action-comedy starring Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh after just one season, TheWrap has learned.

The series, created by Brad Falchuk (“Glee,” “American Horror Story,” “Pose”) and Byron Wu (“The Getaway”) starred Yeoh as the matriarch of a seemingly ordinary California family that turns out to be a major player in Taiwan’s organized crime world. Hiding this reality from her youngest son Bruce (Song Li), the secret is exposed when her eldest son Charles (Chien) visits with the news that his father — her long estranged husband — is dead.

The cancelation comes despite the show’s relatively successful launch. It was heaped with praise from critics and spent more than a month in Netflix’s English-language top 10, peaking in the number 2 spot. But weekly views never rose above 7 million, a number the streaming giant apparently considered too low to renew.

It premiered Jan. 4. In addition to Falchuk and Wu, Kevin Tancharoen and Mikkel Bondesen executive produced, with Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision and Unknown Rebel serving as the production companies.

Deadline first reported the news.