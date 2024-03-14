‘The Bear’ Season 4 to Be Filmed Back-to-Back With Season 3

Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri’s Emmy-winning series was quietly picked up for a fourth go in the kitchen

Ayo Ebebiri and Jeremy Allen White in "The Bear. (Chuck Hodes/FX)

Order up! “The Bear” will film a fourth season immediately following production on its third season, according to media reports.

Season 3 of the kitchen comedy, which was announced in November 2023, will wrap production in time to arrive on FX and Hulu at some point this year.

The show’s first season garnered plenty of awards from Golden Globes to SAG Awards to Emmys for both the show as a whole and individual performances. Season 2 will compete for the second Emmys held in 2024 come June.

Ayo Edebiri recently revealed in a Vogue profile that she will go behind the camera to direct an episode of Season 3. Ramy Youssef directed an episode in Season 2.

Created by Christoper Storer, “The Bear” follows Jeremy Allen White’s Carmen Berzatto, who returns home to Chicago from the world of fine dining to take over his late brother’s sinking sandwhich shop.

Season 2 took Carmy and chef Sydney Adamu (Edebiri) back towards Michelin star moments with the help of several big name guest stars, including Will Poulter, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulsen, Bob Odenkirk, Olivia Colman and more. Jon Bernthal resurrected Carmy’s brother Mike.

John Mulaney appeared as Stevie, husband to cousin Michelle (Paulson), and both Carmy and Richie have romance involved in Season 2 with Richie’s ex-wife Tiffany (Gillian Jacobs) and Carmy’s girlfriend Claire (Molly Gordon).

White and Edebiri matched each other for Golden Globe, SAG and Emmy wins for Season 1. Ebon Moss-Bachrach also won an Emmy for his portrayal of Carmy’s cousin Richard “Richie” Jermovich for the 2023 cycle.

Deadline first reported the news.

