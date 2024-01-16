The 2024 Emmys were marked by near-complete domination in the drama, comedy and limited series categories by HBO’s “Succession,” FX’s “The Bear” and Netflix’s “Beef,” respectively.

HBO’s “The Last of Us” came into the Primetime Emmy show with most Creative Arts Emmys won the nights of Jan. 6-7. However, the leaderboard changed with the additions of heavy hitters such as FX’s “The Bear,” Netflix’s “Beef” and the final season of HBO’s “Succession,” which all claimed the top series prizes on the Primetime Emmys telecast.

They represented swan song wins for “Succession,” which signed off the air last year, leaving a bevy of open slots in all categories next year for some lucky other TV dramas.

“black-ish” star Anthony Anderson presided over the ceremony, airing on Fox, and his mother Doris proved a major presence, providing the time-is-a-tickin’ comic relief for both Anderson and those following him on stage.

Past winners Quinta Brunson and Jennifer Coolidge repeated past Emmy success for “Abbott Elementary” and “The White Lotus,” respectively. The former won for leading actress in a comedy and Coolidge won her second consecutive statuette as supporting actress for playing Tanya in “Lotus.”

Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook performed a January three-peat after their Golden Globe and Critics Choice wins this month, and Matthew Macfadyen also performed a redux as an Emmy winner, netting the supporting actor in a drama award for “Succession” two years running.

Jeremy Allen White’s unstoppable winning streak culminated (oddly enough) in his first Emmy win for “The Bear.” (Remember, because of the strike-delayed Emmy telecast, White won other industry awards for the series’ second season while Monday’s Emmys awarded the show’s first season.)

Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach repeated their Critics Choice Award victories from last night with wins for “The Bear.” (Edebiri, however, won in the supporting comedy category for the Emmys; she will be bumped into the leading category for Season 2’s deliberations.)

“The Bear” creator Christopher Storer won both the writing and directing prizes for the Season 1 episodes “System” and “Review,” but was absent from the ceremony after coming down with COVID.

“Beef” limited series creator Lee Sung Jin accomplished the very same feat of winning for both writing and directing the same night in the limited/anthology category.

“Beef” and stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong continued their season-long hot streak, picking up limited series, leading actor and actress trophies at the Emmys after winning the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards this month as well.

In an impassioned speech recalling Black women wronged by police action in the past, Niecy Nash-Betts triumphantly claimed the supporting actress in a limited/anthology/movie category for her acclaimed turn in “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

Paul Walter Hauser’s chilling turn in “Black Bird” netted him yet another supporting actor in a limited series award, having previously won the Golden Globe and Critics Choice awards last year.

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” continued its many-years streak of winning the variety series writing award, and also picked up the variety sketch series Emmy. And because Oliver’s show has now defected to the sketch series category, it allowed a newbie to claim the best talk series award, which “The Daily Show” former host Trevor Noah acknowledged in his acceptance speech for his incarnation’s first-ever Emmy win, and also the first time a Black man has claimed the talk-series victory.

For those on EGOT watch, legendary entertainer Elton John finally scored an Emmy for his special “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” won the live variety special award, and given he is a producer, he now has statuette company to go with his multiple Grammys, Oscars and Tony.

In a moving medley celebrating those in the television industry who have passed away in the past 16 months, pop star Charlie Puth weaved his and Wiz Khalifa’s “See You Again” seamlessly into the “Friends” theme “I’ll Be There For You,” ending a rather emotional scroll (including Emmy winners Andre Braugher, Barbara Walters and Bob Barker, among many) on that series’ Matthew Perry.

See the complete list of the long-delayed Primetime Emmy Award winners below.

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)*WINNER

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)*WINNER

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO)

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” (FX)*WINNER

Jason Segel — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Ayo Edebiri — “The Bear” (FX)*WINNER

Janelle James — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Sheryl Lee Ralph — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Juno Temple — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Hannah Waddingham — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jessica Williams — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan — “Barry” (HBO)

Phil Dunster — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Brett Goldstein — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

James Marsden — “Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach — “The Bear” (FX)*WINNER

Tyler James Williams — “Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

Henry Winkler — “Barry” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“Barry” (“wow,” directed by Bill Hader) (HBO)

“The Bear” (“Review,” directed by Christopher Storer) (FX)*WINNER

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (“Four Minutes,” directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino) (Amazon Prime Video)

“The Ms. Pat Show” (“Don’t Touch My Hair,” directed by Mary Lou Belli) (BET)

“Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell,” directed by Declan Lowney) (AppleTV+)

“Wednesday” (“Wednesday’s Child Is Full Of Woe,” directed by Tim Burton) (Netflix)

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

“Barry” (“wow,” written by Bill Hader) (HBO)

“The Bear” (“System,” written by Christopher Storer) (FX)*WINNER

“Jury Duty” (“Ineffective Assistance”, written by Mekki Leeper) (Amazon Freevee)

“Only Murders in the Building” (“I Know Who Did It,” written by John Hoffman, Matteo Borghese, Rob Turbovsky) (Hulu)

“The Other Two” (“Cary & Brooke Go to an AIDS Play,” written by Chris Kelly, Sarah Schneider) (Max)

“Ted Lasso” (“So Long, Farewell,” written by Brendan Hunt, Joe Kelly, Jason Sudeikis) (AppleTV+)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“Succession” (HBO)*WINNER

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges — “The Old Man” (FX)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Kieran Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)*WINNER

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Elisabeth Moss — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO)*WINNER

Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Nicholas Braun — “Succession” (HBO)

Michael Imperioli — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Theo James — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Matthew Macfadyen — “Succession” (HBO)*WINNER

Alan Ruck — “Succession” (HBO)

Will Sharpe — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Alexander Skarsgård — “Succession” (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge — “The White Lotus” (HBO)*WINNER

Elizabeth Debicki — “The Crown” (HBO)

Meghann Fahy — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Sabrina Impacciatore — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Aubrey Plaza — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Rhea Seehorn — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

J. Smith-Cameron — “Succession” (HBO)

Simona Tabasco — “The White Lotus” (HBO)

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

“Andor” (“Rix Road,” directed by Benjamin Caron) (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (“The Prick,” directed by Dearbhla Walsh) (AppleTV+)

“The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time,” directed by Peter Hoar) (HBO)

“Succession” (“America Decides,” directed by Andrij Parekh) (HBO)

“Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding,” directed by Mark Mylod) (HBO)*WINNER

“Succession” (“Living+,” directed by Lorene Scafaria) (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci,” directed by Mike White) (HBO)

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

“Andor” (“One Way Out,’ written by Beau Willimon) (Disney+)

“Bad Sisters” (“The Prick,” teleplay by Sharon Horgan, Dave Finkel, Brett Baer) (AppleTV+)

“Better Call Saul” (“Point and Shoot,” written by Gordon Smith) (AMC)

“Better Call Saul” (“Saul Gone,” written by Peter Gould) (AMC)

“The Last of Us” (“Long, Long Time,” written by Craig Mazin) (HBO)

“Succession” (“Connor’s Wedding,” written by Jesse Armstrong) (HBO)*WINNER

“The White Lotus” (“Arrivederci,” written by Mike White) (HBO)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef” (Netflix)*WINNER

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or a Movie

Taron Egerton — “Blackbird” (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Evan Peters — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe — “The Weird Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)

Steven Yeun — “Beef” (Netflix)*WINNER

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)

Jessica Chastain — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback — “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

Ali Wong — “Beef” (Netflix)*WINNER

Outstanding Supporting Actor in A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett — “Welcome To Chippendales” (Hulu)

Paul Walter Hauser — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)*WINNER

Richard Jenkins — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Joseph Lee — “Beef” (Netflix)

Ray Liotta — “Black Bird” (Apple TV+)

Young Mazino — “Beef” (Netflix)

Jesse Plemons — “Love and Death (HBO)

Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford — “Welcome To Chippendales” (Hulu)

Maria Bello — “Beef” (Netflix)

Claire Danes — “Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

Juliette Lewis — “Welcome To Chippendales” (Hulu)

Camila Morrone — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

Niecy Nash-Betts — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)*WINNER

Merritt Wever — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Outstanding Directing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

“Beef” (“Figures of Light,” directed by Lee Sung Jin) (Netflix)*WINNER

“Beef” (“The Great Fabricator” directed by Jake Schreier) (Netflix)

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Bad Meat,” directed by Carl Franklin) (Netflix)

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (“Silenced,” directed by Paris Barclay) (Netflix)

“Fleishman is in Trouble” (“Me-Time,” directed by Valerie Faris, Jonathan Dayton) (FX)

“Prey” (directed by Dan Trachtenberg) (Hulu)

Outstanding Writing for a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie

“Beef” (“The Birds Don’t Sing, They Screech in Pain,” written by Lee Sung Jin) (Netflix)*WINNER

“Fire Island” (written by Joel Kim Booster) (Hulu)

“Fleishman is in Trouble” (“Me-Time,” written by Taffy Brodesser-Akner) (FX)

“Prey” (written by & story by Dan Trachtenberg) (Hulu)

“Swarm” (“Stung,” teleplay and story by Janine Nabers, story by Donald Glover) (Amazon Prime)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (written by Al Yankovic, Eric Appel) (The Roku Channel)

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)*WINNER

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)*WINNER

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna” (Fox)

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” (Netflix)

“Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium” (Disney+)*WINNER

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“75th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” (HBO)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)*WINNER

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (HBO)*WINNER

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)