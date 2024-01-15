2024 Emmy Awards: See the Stars on the Red Carpet

Stars hit the diamond-colored carpet at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, an event that was originally supposed to take place four months ago. The September ceremony was delayed due to the actors’ strike, but the list of Emmy winners has been under lock and key since that time. At long last, actors from the 2022-23 TV season hit the red carpet to celebrate the best and brightest shows and performances of the year.
Peruse our Emmys red carpet arrivals gallery below.
Laverne Cox
“Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez
“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson
“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph
“The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri
“Succession” star Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton
“Succession” star Sarah Snook
“Succession” star Brian Cox
“Monster” star Evan Peters
“The Bear” star Ali Wong
“Beef” star Steven Yeun and Jo Pak
“Beef” star Young Mazino
“Beef” actress Maria Bello
“Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne
“Tiny Beautiful Things” star Kathryn Hahn
“Bad Sisters” creator and star Sharon Horgan
“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston
“Loki” star Ke Huy Quan
“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo
“Jury Duty” star James Marsden
Taraji P. Henson
“George & Tammy” star Jessica Chastain
“George & Tammy” star Michael Shannon
“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley
“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki
“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega
“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Suki Waterhouse
“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White
“The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal
“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey
“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson
“Shrinking” star Jessica Williams
Presenter Tracee Ellis Ross
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons
Seth Meyers
“Yellowjackets” star Juliette Lewis
“Schmigadoon!” star Ariana DeBose
“Succession” star Alexander Skarsgard
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein
“The White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy
“The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore
“Succession” star Nicholas Braun
“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Lizzy Caplan
Emmys host Anthony Anderson
Former “Top Chef” judge Padma Lakshmi
“Swarm” star Dominique Fishback
“Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci
“The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk
“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham
“Ted Lasso” star and cocreator Jason Sudeikis
“Ted Lasso” star Juno Temple
“Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster
“The Diplomat” star Keri Russell
“Perry Mason” star Matthew Rhys
“The White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza
“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae
“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge
“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan
“Barry” cocreator, writer, director and star Bill Hader
“Barry” star Henry Winkler
“Barry” star Anthony Carrigan
“Swarm” cocreator Donald Glover
Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Claire Danes
“Grey’s Anatomy” star and Emmys presenter Katherine Heigl
“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Camila Morrone
“Weird” stars Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al Yankovic
Lorne Michaels
“Monster” star Niecy Nash-Betts
“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Jesse Eisenberg
“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Adam Brody
“Better Call Saul” star Giancarlo Esposito
“Fire Island” writer and star Joel Kim Booster
“The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong
“Yellowjackets” star Courtney Eaton
“Yellowjackets” star Sophie Nélisse
“Yellowjackets” star Tawny Cypress
“Shrinking” star Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski
“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein
“Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti
“Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter
“The Bear” actress Liza Colón-Zayas
“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams
“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire
“Ted Lasso” actor and Emmy winner Sam Richardson
“Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James
Joel McHale
“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes
“The Old Man” star Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston
“Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon
“Ally McBeal” star Calista Flockhart
“Wednesday” director Tim Burton
Leave a Reply