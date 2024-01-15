2024 Emmy Awards: See the Stars on the Red Carpet

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards finally kick off

Emmys 2024
(Photos by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Stars hit the diamond-colored carpet at the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, an event that was originally supposed to take place four months ago. The September ceremony was delayed due to the actors’ strike, but the list of Emmy winners has been under lock and key since that time. At long last, actors from the 2022-23 TV season hit the red carpet to celebrate the best and brightest shows and performances of the year.

Peruse our Emmys red carpet arrivals gallery below.

Laverne Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Laverne Cox

Selena Gomez attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Only Murders in the Building” star Selena Gomez

Quinta Brunson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star and creator Quinta Brunson

Sheryl Lee Ralph attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph

Ayo Edebiri attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Ayo Edebiri

(L-R) Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin and Jazz Charton

Sarah Snook attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Sarah Snook

Brian Cox attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Brian Cox

Evan Peters attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Monster” star Evan Peters

Ali Wong attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Ali Wong

(L-R) Steven Yeun and Jo Pak attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Beef” star Steven Yeun and Jo Pak

Young Mazino attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Beef” star Young Mazino

Maria Bello attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Beef” actress Maria Bello

Natasha Lyonne attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Poker Face” star Natasha Lyonne

Kathryn Hahn attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Tiny Beautiful Things” star Kathryn Hahn

Sharon Horgan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Bad Sisters” creator and star Sharon Horgan

Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

“Loki” star Tom Hiddleston

Ke Huy Quan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Loki” star Ke Huy Quan

Ellen Pompeo attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Ellen Pompeo

James Marsden attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Jury Duty” star James Marsden

Taraji P. Henson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Taraji P. Henson

Jessica Chastain attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“George & Tammy” star Jessica Chastain

Michael Shannon attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“George & Tammy” star Michael Shannon

(L-R) Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley

Elizabeth Debicki attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Crown” star Elizabeth Debicki

Jenna Ortega attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega

Suki Waterhouse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Suki Waterhouse

Jeremy Allen White attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Jeremy Allen White

(L-R) Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal

Bella Ramsey attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey

(L-R) Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” stars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson

Jessica Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Shrinking” star Jessica Williams

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Presenter Tracee Ellis Ross

(L-R) Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

Seth Meyers attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Seth Meyers

Juliette Lewis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Juliette Lewis

Ariana DeBose attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Schmigadoon!” star Ariana DeBose

Alexander Skarsgård attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Alexander Skarsgard

Alex Borstein attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Alex Borstein

Meghann Fahy attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The White Lotus” star Meghann Fahy

Sabrina Impacciatore attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The White Lotus” star Sabrina Impacciatore

Nicholas Braun attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Nicholas Braun

Lizzy Caplan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Lizzy Caplan

Anthony Anderson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Emmys host Anthony Anderson

Padma Lakshmi attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Former “Top Chef” judge Padma Lakshmi

Dominique Fishback attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Swarm” star Dominique Fishback

Christina Ricci attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Christina Ricci

(L-R) Yelena Yemchuk and Ebon Moss-Bachrach attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Bear” star Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Yelena Yemchuk

Hannah Waddingham attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star Hannah Waddingham

Jason Sudeikis attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star and cocreator Jason Sudeikis

Juno Temple attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star Juno Temple

Phil Dunster attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star Phil Dunster

Keri Russell attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Diplomat” star Keri Russell

Matthew Rhys attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Perry Mason” star Matthew Rhys

Aubrey Plaza attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza

Issa Rae attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Insecure” creator and star Issa Rae

Jennifer Coolidge attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The White Lotus” star Jennifer Coolidge

Rachel Brosnahan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan

Bill Hader attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Barry” cocreator, writer, director and star Bill Hader

Henry Winkler attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Barry” star Henry Winkler

Anthony Carrigan attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Barry” star Anthony Carrigan

Donald Glover attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Swarm” cocreator Donald Glover

(L-R) Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Stephen Colbert and Evelyn McGee

(L-R) Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Claire Danes attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Claire Danes

Katherine Heigl attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Grey’s Anatomy” star and Emmys presenter Katherine Heigl

Camila Morrone attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Daisy Jones & the Six” star Camila Morrone

(L-R) Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al Yankovic attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Weird” stars Daniel Radcliffe and Weird Al Yankovic

Lorne Michaels attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Lorne Michaels

Niecy Nash-Betts attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Monster” star Niecy Nash-Betts

Jesse Eisenberg attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Jesse Eisenberg

Adam Brody attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” star Adam Brody

Giancarlo Esposito attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Better Call Saul” star Giancarlo Esposito

Joel Kim Booster attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Fire Island” writer and star Joel Kim Booster

Ken Jeong attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“The Masked Singer” panelist Ken Jeong

Courtney Eaton attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Courtney Eaton

Sophie Nélisse attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Sophie Nélisse

Tawny Cypress attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Yellowjackets” star Tawny Cypress

(L-R) Kayla Radomski and Jason Segel attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Shrinking” star Jason Segel and Kayla Radomski

Brett Goldstein attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” star Brett Goldstein

Chris Perfetti attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Chris Perfetti

Lisa Ann Walter attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Lisa Ann Walter

Liza Colón-Zayas attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Bear” actress Liza Colón-Zayas

Tyler James Williams attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Tyler James Williams

Emily Hampshire attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Schitt’s Creek” star Emily Hampshire

Sam Richardson attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Ted Lasso” actor and Emmy winner Sam Richardson

Janelle James attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Abbott Elementary” star Janelle James

Joel McHale attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Joel McHale

(L-R) Keeley Hawes and Matthew Macfadyen attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen and Keeley Hawes

(L-R) Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The Old Man” star Jeff Bridges and Susan Geston

(L-R) Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani attend the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Welcome to Chippendales” star Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon

Calista Flockhart attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

“Ally McBeal” star Calista Flockhart

Tim Burton attends the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on January 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“Wednesday” director Tim Burton

