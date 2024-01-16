Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Award for Best Variety Special

Elton John won an Emmy Award on Monday for his 2022 Disney+ special “Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium” – and with the trophy John became the 19th person to achieve an EGOT. The terms stands for competitive victories of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards.

Recovering from an knee operation, John was not present at the ceremony to pick up his Emmy. The award was accepted by winning producer Ben Winston, onstage along with John’s husband, producer David Furnish.

But in statement John said, “I am incredibly humbled to be joining the unbelievably talented group of EGOT winners tonight. The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world. Tonight is a testament to the power of the arts and the joy that it brings to all our lives. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout my career, I am incredibly grateful.”

John, 76, has also won a Tony Award in 2000 for the score of “Aida,” in addition to two Oscars for 1994’s “The Lion King” and 2019’s “Rocketman” and five Grammy Awards for 1987’s “That’s What Friends Are For,” 1992’s “Basque,” 1995’s “Can You Feel the Love Tonight,” 1998’s “Candle in the Wind” and 2001’s “Aida,” in addition to a non-competitive Grammy’s Legend Award in 1999.

The other 18 people who have achieved EGOT status include Helen Hayes, Rita Moreno, Audrey Hepburn, John Gielgud, Whoopi Goldberg, Mel Brooks, Mike Nichols, Tim Rice, Robert Lopez, Viola Davis, John Legend and Jennifer Hudson.

John won his first Emmy on his first nomination. Until Monday, he was in a small group of artists who only required an Emmy to complete the EGOT set. The only living members of that group are “Dear Evan Hanson” and “La La Land” songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Late artists who were just an Emmy shy of EGOT include Stephen Sondheim and Henry Fonda.

During his Emmys opening monologue, host Anthony Anderson mentioned that the term “EGOT” was originally invented by actor-musician Philip Michael Thomas of “Miami Vice” fame. Thomas first coined to the awards acronym in 1984.