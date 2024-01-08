The 81st Golden Globes were dominated by “Oppenheimer” and “Succession,” which won the bulk of the major awards on the film and TV side respectively on Sunday. Universal’s epic took Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and acting awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. HBO’s “Succession” won Best TV Drama and acting awards for Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.

“Beef” reigned supreme in the Limited Series category with awards for stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, while “The Bear” was the favorite in the TV Comedy category with wins for Best Comedy Series and actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.

The CBS telecast began with a thud on Sunday when host Jo Koy delivered a monologue that was widely considered one of the worst in memory. Instead of the bold take on the Golden Globes and HFPA controversy that Jerrod Carmichael delivered last year, Koy focused on lowest common denominator material like Barbie’s “big boobies” and how Robert De Niro impregnated his wife at age 80. Carmichael might have scorched the HFPA, but on Sunday, it was Koy who got scorched. “Is this the worst award show host monologue of all time?” wrote an X user.

Once he got off the stage, the groans kept coming as the stars did their best with the typically corny scripts provided to them as presenters. High points were Michelle Yeoh reminding people she can kick anyone’s butt; Jon Batiste and Andra Day livening up the room with their loose, funny presentation of best movie score and song; and Issa Rae and Simu Liu joking about getting to play all the alcoholics that white people have portrayed — and been rewarded for — over the years. (Lookin’ at you, Andrea Riseborough.)

One of the best moments of the show came late in the evening, when “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous woman to win best actress. She delivered part of her speech in the language of the Blackfeet nation, and as she walked off the stage, she got a deserved standing ovation.

The night was low on surprises, with “Oppenheimer” emerging strong early on and wrapping up the night with Best Motion Picture — Drama. By then, it was a fait accompli, given that it had already walked away with best director for Nolan, best actor for Murphy (who accepted his award with lipstick on his nose) and score for Ludwig Göransson. It did, however, lose Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (one of two new categories introduced this year) to its summer movie season partner, “Barbie.” (The other was Best Stand-Up Performance, which previous Globes host Rick Gervais won for “Ricky Gervais Armageddon.”)

The ceremony was the first since Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, announced in June 2023 that his company and Dick Clark Productions had bought all rights to the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the now defunct group that was the subject of a Los Angeles Time exposé in April 2021. A new, 300-person voting body for the Globes was announced in October.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer *WINNER

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things *WINNER



Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron *WINNER

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish



Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie *WINNER

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France) *WINNER

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon *WINNER

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer *WINNER

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer *WINNER

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers *WINNER

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things *WINNER

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) *WINNER

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall *WINNER

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer *WINNER

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie) *Winner

Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (HBO/Max) *WINNER

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX) *WINNER

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix) *WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren (1923)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession) *WINNER

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Emma Stone (The Curse)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession) *WINNER

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear *WINNER

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef *WINNER

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef *WINNER



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown *WINNER

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) *WINNER

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Chris Rock (Selective Outrage)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (I’m an Entertainer)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais Armageddon) *WINNER

Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)

Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)