The 81st Golden Globes were dominated by “Oppenheimer” and “Succession,” which won the bulk of the major awards on the film and TV side respectively on Sunday. Universal’s epic took Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for Christopher Nolan and acting awards for Cillian Murphy and Robert Downey Jr. HBO’s “Succession” won Best TV Drama and acting awards for Matthew Macfadyen, Kieran Culkin and Sarah Snook.
“Beef” reigned supreme in the Limited Series category with awards for stars Ali Wong and Steven Yeun, while “The Bear” was the favorite in the TV Comedy category with wins for Best Comedy Series and actors Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri.
The CBS telecast began with a thud on Sunday when host Jo Koy delivered a monologue that was widely considered one of the worst in memory. Instead of the bold take on the Golden Globes and HFPA controversy that Jerrod Carmichael delivered last year, Koy focused on lowest common denominator material like Barbie’s “big boobies” and how Robert De Niro impregnated his wife at age 80. Carmichael might have scorched the HFPA, but on Sunday, it was Koy who got scorched. “Is this the worst award show host monologue of all time?” wrote an X user.
Once he got off the stage, the groans kept coming as the stars did their best with the typically corny scripts provided to them as presenters. High points were Michelle Yeoh reminding people she can kick anyone’s butt; Jon Batiste and Andra Day livening up the room with their loose, funny presentation of best movie score and song; and Issa Rae and Simu Liu joking about getting to play all the alcoholics that white people have portrayed — and been rewarded for — over the years. (Lookin’ at you, Andrea Riseborough.)
One of the best moments of the show came late in the evening, when “Killers of the Flower Moon” star Lily Gladstone made history as the first Indigenous woman to win best actress. She delivered part of her speech in the language of the Blackfeet nation, and as she walked off the stage, she got a deserved standing ovation.
The night was low on surprises, with “Oppenheimer” emerging strong early on and wrapping up the night with Best Motion Picture — Drama. By then, it was a fait accompli, given that it had already walked away with best director for Nolan, best actor for Murphy (who accepted his award with lipstick on his nose) and score for Ludwig Göransson. It did, however, lose Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement (one of two new categories introduced this year) to its summer movie season partner, “Barbie.” (The other was Best Stand-Up Performance, which previous Globes host Rick Gervais won for “Ricky Gervais Armageddon.”)
The ceremony was the first since Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, announced in June 2023 that his company and Dick Clark Productions had bought all rights to the Golden Globes from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the now defunct group that was the subject of a Los Angeles Time exposé in April 2021. A new, 300-person voting body for the Globes was announced in October.
Check out the full list of winners below.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer *WINNER
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things *WINNER
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron *WINNER
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie *WINNER
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (France) *WINNER
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon *WINNER
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer *WINNER
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer *WINNER
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers *WINNER
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things *WINNER
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer) *WINNER
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Celine Song (Past Lives)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Triet, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall *WINNER
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer *WINNER
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie) *Winner
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession (HBO/Max) *WINNER
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
1923 (Paramount+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX) *WINNER
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix) *WINNER
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren (1923)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession) *WINNER
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Emma Stone (The Curse)
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession) *WINNER
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear *WINNER
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear) *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef *WINNER
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown *WINNER
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) *WINNER
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Chris Rock (Selective Outrage)
Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
Wanda Sykes (I’m an Entertainer)
Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais Armageddon) *WINNER
Trevor Noah (Trevor Noah: Where Was I)
Amy Schumer (Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact)
