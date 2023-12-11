On Monday, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. They made the announcement live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

Among the 27 categories the two announced, there were some new ones: Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement as well as Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.

The 81st Golden Globes will air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirschner; Weiss will direct.



The Golden Globes found a new home on CBS in November, after its longtime network NBC did not renew its contract with the group, which has been trying to reset since a Los Angeles Time exposé reported in April 2021 that there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and detailed numerous accusations of improper behavior within the organization. The HFPA was officially disbanded after Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, announced in June 2023 that his company and Dick Clark Productions bought all rights to the Golden Globes from the HFPA.



Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes.



Best Motion Picture – Drama

Anatomy of a Fall

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy

Air

American Fiction

Barbie

The Holdovers

May December

Poor Things



Best Motion Picture – Animated

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Suzume

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Wish



Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

Anatomy of a Fall (France)

Fallen Leaves (Finland)

Io Capitano (Italy)

Past Lives (United States)

Society of the Snow (Spain)

The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)



Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan, Maestro

Greta Lee, Past Lives

Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo, Rustin

Barry Keoghan, Saltburn

Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer

Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Julianne Moore, May December

Rosamund Pike, Saltburn

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, Poor Things

Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Charles Melton, May December

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario

Timothée Chalamet, Wonka

Matt Damon, Air

Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers

Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid

Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple

Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings

Natalie Portman, May December

Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves

Margot Robbie, Barbie

Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Director — Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper (Maestro)

Greta Gerwig (Barbie)

Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)

Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)

Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)

Celine Song (Past Lives)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie

Tony McNamara, Poor Things

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Celine Song, Past Lives

Justine Tried, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things

Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer

Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest

Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon

The Boy and the Heron

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)

“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)

“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)

“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie)



Best Television Series – Drama

Succession (HBO/Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Bear (FX)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)

Beef (Netflix)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Fargo (FX)

Fellow Travelers (Showtime)

Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama

Helen Mirren (1923)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Emma Stone (The Curse)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)

Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical

Bill Hader (Barry)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Segel (Shrinking)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six

Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry

Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death

Juno Temple, Fargo

Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers

Ali Wong, Beef

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television

Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers

Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six

Jon Hamm, Fargo

Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers

David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Steven Yeun, Beef



Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Abby Elliott, The Bear

Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets

J. Smith-Cameron, Succession

Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building

Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television

Chris Rock (Selective Outrage)

Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)

Wanda Sykes (I’m an Entertainer)

Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais Armageddon)

Trevor Noah

Amy Schumer



