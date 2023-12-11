On Monday, Cedric the Entertainer and Wilmer Valderrama announced the nominees for the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. They made the announcement live from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.
Among the 27 categories the two announced, there were some new ones: Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement as well as Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television.
The 81st Golden Globes will air on CBS (and stream on Paramount+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The show will be produced by Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirschner; Weiss will direct.
The Golden Globes found a new home on CBS in November, after its longtime network NBC did not renew its contract with the group, which has been trying to reset since a Los Angeles Time exposé reported in April 2021 that there were zero Black members in the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and detailed numerous accusations of improper behavior within the organization. The HFPA was officially disbanded after Todd Boehly, chairman of private equity firm Eldridge Industries, announced in June 2023 that his company and Dick Clark Productions bought all rights to the Golden Globes from the HFPA.
Here is the full list of nominees for the 2024 Golden Globes.
Best Motion Picture – Drama
Anatomy of a Fall
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Best Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy
Air
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
May December
Poor Things
Best Motion Picture – Animated
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Suzume
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Wish
Best Cinematic and Box Office Achievement
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language
Anatomy of a Fall (France)
Fallen Leaves (Finland)
Io Capitano (Italy)
Past Lives (United States)
Society of the Snow (Spain)
The Zone of Interest (United Kingdom)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Cailee Spaeny, Priscilla
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of the Flower Moon
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, Poor Things
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Charles Melton, May December
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Nicolas Cage, Dream Scenario
Timothée Chalamet, Wonka
Matt Damon, Air
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Joaquin Phoenix, Beau Is Afraid
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Jennifer Lawrence, No Hard Feelings
Natalie Portman, May December
Alma Pöysti, Fallen Leaves
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Best Director — Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper (Maestro)
Greta Gerwig (Barbie)
Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things)
Christopher Nolan (Oppenheimer)
Martin Scorsese (Killers of the Flower Moon)
Celine Song (Past Lives)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Barbie
Tony McNamara, Poor Things
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Eric Roth, Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Celine Song, Past Lives
Justine Tried, Arthur Harari, Anatomy of a Fall
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Jerskin Fendrix, Poor Things
Ludwig Göransson, Oppenheimer
Mica Levi, The Zone of Interest
Daniel Pemberton, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Robbie Robertson, Killers of the Flower Moon
The Boy and the Heron
Best Original Song – Motion Picture
“Addicted to Romance,” Bruce Springsteen (She Came to Me)
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“I’m Just Ken,” Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt (Barbie)
“Peaches,” Jack Black, Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic, Eric Osmond & John Spiker (The Super Mario Bros. Move)
“Road to Freedom,” Lenny Kravitz (Rustin)
“What Was I Made For?” Billie Eilish & Finneas (Barbie)
Best Television Series – Drama
Succession (HBO/Max)
The Crown (Netflix)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
1923 (Paramount+)
The Morning Show (Apple TV+)
Best Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Barry (HBO/Max)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
The Bear (FX)
Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
All the Light We Cannot See (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)
Fargo (FX)
Fellow Travelers (Showtime)
Lessons in Chemistry (Apple TV+)
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Drama
Helen Mirren (1923)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Keri Russell (The Diplomat)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Emma Stone (The Curse)
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Drama
Brian Cox (Succession)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses)
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Best Performance by an Actress In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building)
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face)
Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series – Comedy Or Musical
Bill Hader (Barry)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Segel (Shrinking)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Riley Keough, Daisy Jones & the Six
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Elizabeth Olsen, Love & Death
Juno Temple, Fargo
Rachel Weisz, Dead Ringers
Ali Wong, Beef
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Sam Claflin, Daisy Jones & the Six
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Woody Harrelson, White House Plumbers
David Oyelowo, Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Steven Yeun, Beef
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role on Television
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Abby Elliott, The Bear
Christina Ricci, Yellowjackets
J. Smith-Cameron, Succession
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Hannah Waddingham, Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
Best Performance in Stand-Up Comedy on Television
Chris Rock (Selective Outrage)
Sarah Silverman (Sarah Silverman: Someone You Love)
Wanda Sykes (I’m an Entertainer)
Ricky Gervais (Ricky Gervais Armageddon)
Trevor Noah
Amy Schumer
