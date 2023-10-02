The Golden Globes have locked their 2023-24 voting body. The organization announced Monday that it expanded to 300 voters for its 81st annual celebration of film, TV and a few new categories, boasting 60% diversity across 76 countries.

The announcement comes after a recent spate of controversy involving the roster of voters for the beleaguered awards organization after the dissolve of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

The new roster includes international voters from countries like Armenia, Cameroon, Costa Rica, Cuba, Guatemala, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Serbia and Tanzania. The new breakdown is 47% female,and 60% racially and ethnically diverse, with 26.3% identifying as Latinx, 13.3% Asian, 11% Black and 9% Middle Eastern.

“Our commitment to maintaining the diversity of our voting body continues,” Helen Hoehne, president, Golden Globes, said in a statement. “Our voters represent 76 countries, bringing a unique international perspective on nominating the best in motion pictures and television this year.”

“I was very impressed by the number of global applicants and the quality of their work,” Tim Gray, Golden Globes EVP said. “The membership committee had a tough time narrowing down the field, but we’re all pleased with the results.”

Below is a list of the 11 new voters and the nations they are representing:

Trinidad Barleycorn (Switzerland)

Paola Casella (Italy)

Ankit Jhunjhunwala (Canada)

Sona Karapoghosyan (Armenia)

Elsa Keslassy (France)

Wael Khairy (Egypt)

Juan Claudio Matossian Güell (Spain)

Zac Ntim (United Kingdom)

Naman Ramachandran (United Kingdom)

Mohammed Rouda (Egypt)

Amon Warmann (United Kingdom)

A new membership board of directors has been implemented, and according to the organization, all voters were diligently vetted via an outside group of media professionals. Nominations for the 81st ceremony, which will be produced by Oscar telecast stalwarts Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner, will be unveiled Dec. 11. Dick Clark Productions will once again assume planning and producing duties, with a host to be announced at a later date.

The ceremony will take place Jan. 7, 2024. A network or streaming service to air the awards has not yet been determined.

For a full list of Golden Globe voters, click through here.