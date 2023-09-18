Golden Globes Secure Oscar Producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner for 2024 Ceremony

The telecast still doesn’t have a broadcast home after breaking from NBC and years of controversy

Jason Clark

Amidst the crammed run-in of various industry awards shows, nominations and critics’ organizations all competing for eyes this January, the Golden Globes — very much seeking a vibrant new direction after years of bad press — has tapped pros and former Oscar super-producers Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirschner for the 2024 fete. It’s currently scheduled for Jan. 7, 2024. (The second night of the Creative Arts Emmys are also currently scheduled for this particular evening, so it remains to be seen if there’s more reshuffling of dates on deck.)

Weiss and Kirschner’s credits include everything from Super Bowl halftime shows to the Tonys, as well as being the founders of White Cherry Entertainment. They possess a combined 24 Emmys between them. In a statement, they indicated they “look forward to raising the bar for the awards season right out of the gate.”

Weiss has a history with Dick Clark Productions as a director of previous awards shows, such as the Academy of Country Music Awards. The company, along with Eldridge Industries, acquired the entirety of the Golden Globe Awards from the now-defunct Hollywood Foreign Press Association in June.

The nominations for the 81st Golden Globes will be announced the morning of Monday, Dec. 11. It is one of the main precursors for the Oscars. After a pretty robust film festival season, it looks to be as competitive as ever.

The 81st Golden Globe Awards are slated to air on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, on a network or streaming service yet to be determined.

