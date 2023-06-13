golden globes sold

Golden Globes are now c0-owned by Eldridge Industries and Penske-owned Dick Clark Productions. (Getty, Christopher Smith, TheWrap)

Golden Globes’ Sale and New For-Profit Status Doesn’t Impress Hollywood: ‘Questionable Procedures and Baffling Chaos’

by | June 13, 2023 @ 6:00 AM

California approved the sale to Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions, but the future of the awards remains murky

The end of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and debut of a for-profit Golden Globes Awards, announced by billionaire Todd Boehly’s Eldridge Industries on Monday, sparked confusion and skepticism across Hollywood that seemed unlikely to turn the page on the awards’ tainted past.

“Good to see that the Globes will continue its two most hallowed traditions: Questionable procedures and baffling chaos,” tweeted movie journalist Mark Harris. “They have done what I thought was impossible and… made it worse.”

Jose Alejandro Bastidas

Jose Alejandro Bastidas is TheWrap's TV editor.

