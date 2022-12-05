Golden Globes 2023 HFPA

Golden Globes Falls Short of 300 Voter Goal by 101, Expels Reformist Member Frank Rousseau for Falsifying Stories (Exclusive)

by | December 5, 2022 @ 12:21 PM

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association had aimed for a voting pool of 300 for this year’s awards

The Golden Globes will have only 199 voters for this year’s awards, 101 short of the target that had been set to expand the voting pool since the Hollywood Foreign Press Association was bought by Todd Boehly this year and committed to significant reforms.

The Globes has 96 voting members, fully 18 of whom hold emeritus status as retirees, according to the group’s spokesman. The now for-profit organization also lists 103 international voters from a variety of countries — nonmembers of the HFPA who are allowed to cast ballots in an attempt to make the voting body larger and more diverse. While this roster was announced in September, no additional names have been added for this year’s awards to meet the total that Boehly had sought.

