The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has expelled member Husam “Sam” Asi, a Golden Globes voter and member since 2010, following an investigation sparked by TheWrap’s reporting in which three women accused him of sexual misconduct, including kissing an assistant without consent.

The HFPA informed TheWrap of Asi’s expulsion in a letter Tuesday.

“Pursuant to the HFPA’s Reporting and Grievance Policy for Members, as approved by the members July 6, 2021, I write to inform you, as a reporting party, that at the Board’s August 22, 2022 meeting, at which a quorum was present, a majority of the present, non-recused Board members voted to expel Dr. Asi from the HFPA’s membership, effective August 27, 2022,” the letter reads.

Asi, a Palestinian journalist for the BBC Arabic service was accused by three women, including a former assistant who said he once kissed her on the lips without her consent. All three spoke on the record about their experiences with a man they say abused their trust by turning professional situations into sexualized encounters that ultimately drove one of the women to leave entertainment journalism altogether.

Asi and his attorney did not respond to requests for comment sent Tuesday.

Asi was responsible for running the HFPA website as recently as last year. When the accusations arose in February, he said: “We deny all these baseless accusations, and we have ample evidence to prove them false,” and called the women’s stories “defamatory attacks” as a pretense for sending them cease-and-desist letters.

Earlier this summer, TheWrap obtained a letter Asi sent to the full HFPA membership ahead of a hearing, saying “in a vindictively hostile and blatantly biased report against me, the HFPA’s investigators stretched the limits of logic and credibility to absurdity in order to implicate me.”

He further claimed that HFPA’s investigators debunked and failed to support evidence from past misconduct accusations. Instead, he says the board pivoted and expanded the investigation to include accusations of antisemitism, including a “misinterpretation” of one of his Arabic articles and for tweets he made against TheWrap editor-in-chief Sharon Waxman.

In TheWrap’s story from February, Tianyue Li, a former assistant of Asi’s, claimed that Asi played pornography in front of her and kissed her without her consent. Wenting “Ting Ting” Xu, an HFPA member who resigned last year in protest, claimed that Asi had repeated a rumor that she had performed oral sex on him to gain admission.

In addition, former journalist Hanna Greentree told TheWrap Asi gave her the impression he would only sponsor her to become a member of the HFPA if she had sex with him. Greentree, a native of Ukraine who worked as a journalist in L.A. under the name Anna Pavlova, said Asi invited her to his apartment in 2016 to discuss sponsoring her application and made her feel uncomfortable by focusing the conversation on girlfriends and dating.

Brian Welk contributed to this report.