HFPA Member Sam Asi Accused of Sexual Misconduct by 3 Women (Exclusive)

by and | February 2, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

Golden Globes group to investigate accusations of sexual misconduct raised by TheWrap, including a claim Asi kissed his assistant without her consent

Golden Globes voter Husam “Sam” Asi, a Palestinian journalist for the BBC Arabic service and longtime member of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, has been accused of sexual misconduct by three women, including a former assistant who said he once kissed her on the lips without her consent.

All three women spoke on the record about their experiences with a man they say abused their trust by turning professional situations into sexualized encounters that ultimately drove one of the women to leave entertainment journalism altogether.

