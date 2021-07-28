scarlett johansson

Hungarian HFPA Member Admits Plagiarizing, Recycling Quotes in Scarlett Johansson Profile (Exclusive)

by | July 28, 2021 @ 5:01 PM

Magazine Nok Lapja says it has severed ties with Anikó Navai following an investigation

Hungarian journalist and longtime Hollywood Foreign Press Association member Anikó Navai has admitted to plagiarizing and recycling quotes for an unauthorized Scarlett Johansson interview published last month in a Hungarian magazine, TheWrap has learned.

The top editor of the Budapest-based Nok Lapja, which published Navai’s profile of the “Black Widow” star on June 15, told TheWrap that it has severed all ties with the journalist after an investigation found that she had lifted quotes from other sources and repurposed quotes from previous interviews.

