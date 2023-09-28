CNN, Vice News, Anderson Cooper Top News & Documentary Emmy Awards

“Vice News Tonight,” “Anderson Cooper 360” and “60 Minutes” led all programs in wins in the news categories at the National Academy of Television Arts & Science’s 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which were handed out on Wednesday night at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.

“Vice News Tonight” won nine awards for eight different programs, while “Anderson Cooper 360” and “60 Minutes” each won three.

CNN was the leading network with 10 awards, followed by Vice with nine, The New York Times with five, CBS with four, Univision with three and PBS with two.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine was the top topic in the winning programs, figuring into nine of the winning programs, including the “60 Minutes” interview with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” was named the outstanding live news program, while CBS’s “Sunday Morning” won the award for recorded news program.

A lifetime achievement award went to reporter Wolf Blitzer.

The show was hosted by a group of reporters and correspondents, including Norah O’Donnell from CBS News, John Quiñones from ABC News, Johana Suárez from Telemundo and Yousur Al-Hlou from the New York Times.

The documentary categories of the News & Doc Emmys will be handed out on Thursday, Sept. 28.

The winners:

Outstanding Live News Program: “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir,” ABC

Outstanding Recorded News Program: “Sunday Morning,” CBS

Outstanding Emerging Journalist: Selina Wang, CNN

Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage: “CNN Worldwide”: “Russian Invasion of Ukraine,” CNN

Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage: “60 Minutes”: “Platform 4,” CBS

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form: Clarissa Ward: “War in Ukraine,” CNN

Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form: “Vice News Tonight”: “Putin’s War on Ukraine,” Vice

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form: “I Stutter,” The New York Times

Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form: Op-Docs: “My Disability Roadmap,” The New York Times

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form: “Anderson Cooper 360”: “10-Year-Old Trapped With the Uvalde Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help,” CNN

Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form: “Frontline, ITV”: “Putin’s War at Home,” PBS

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form: “Anderson Cooper 360”: “Investigating Uvalde,” CNN

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form: “Frontline”: “Afghanistan Undercover,” PBS

Outstanding Live News Special: “Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later,” CNNU

Outstanding Recorded News Special: “Ukraine: A Mother’s War,” NBC News Now

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: “Vice News Tonight”: “Inside

Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion,” Vice

Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion: “The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them.” The New York Times

Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form: “Anderson Cooper 360”: “Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza,” CNN

Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form: “Amanpour”: “Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour,” CNN

Outstanding Edited Interview: “60 Minutes”: “President Zelenskyy,” CBS

Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage: “In Real Life”: “Plastic Time Bomb,” Newsy

Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “Beyond Fentanyl,” Vice

Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “The Dark Side of Manga,” Vice

Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains,” Vice

Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan,” Vice

Outstanding News Program in Spanish: “Despierta America,” Univision

Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media: Jorge Ramos, Univision

Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish: “Noticias Telemundo”: “Ira de Putin,” Telemundo

Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish: “Aquí y Ahora”: “Persecución Mortal,” Univision

Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: “Ritos de Pasaje”: “Sicarios,” Vice

Outstanding Interactive Media: “How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,” The New York Times

Outstanding Writing: News: “60 Minutes”: “The Lost Souls of Bucha,” CBS

Outstanding Research: News: “VICE News Tonight”: “Undercover in Guyana,” Vice

Outstanding Direction: News: “Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later,” CNN

Outstanding Video Journalism: “Vice News Tonight”: “The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains,” Vice

Outstanding Editing: News: “Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha,” The New York Times

Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News: “As Equals”: “The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained,” CNN

Outstanding Technical Excellence: News: “NBC News Election Coverage,” NBC

Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News: “Hurricane Ida,” WDSU-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report: “Eyewitness News at 10”: “The Man Behind the Warehouse,” WWL-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)

Lifetime Achievement Award: Wolf Blitzer

Gold Circle News inductees:

David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News

John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” Host, “What Would You Do,” ABC News

Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts

Silver Circle News inductees:

Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC

Kim Godwin, President, ABC News

Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News

Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News

Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media

Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News