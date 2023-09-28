CNN, Vice News, Anderson Cooper Top News & Documentary Emmy Awards

“Vice News Tonight,” “Anderson Cooper 360” and “60 Minutes” led all programs in wins in the news categories at the National Academy of Television Arts & Science’s 2023 News & Documentary Emmy Awards, which were handed out on Wednesday night at the Palladium Times Square in New York City.
“Vice News Tonight” won nine awards for eight different programs, while “Anderson Cooper 360” and “60 Minutes” each won three.
CNN was the leading network with 10 awards, followed by Vice with nine, The New York Times with five, CBS with four, Univision with three and PBS with two.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine was the top topic in the winning programs, figuring into nine of the winning programs, including the “60 Minutes” interview with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
“ABC World News Tonight With David Muir” was named the outstanding live news program, while CBS’s “Sunday Morning” won the award for recorded news program.
A lifetime achievement award went to reporter Wolf Blitzer.
The show was hosted by a group of reporters and correspondents, including Norah O’Donnell from CBS News, John Quiñones from ABC News, Johana Suárez from Telemundo and Yousur Al-Hlou from the New York Times.
The documentary categories of the News & Doc Emmys will be handed out on Thursday, Sept. 28.
The winners:
Outstanding Live News Program: “ABC World News Tonight With David Muir,” ABC
Outstanding Recorded News Program: “Sunday Morning,” CBS
Outstanding Emerging Journalist: Selina Wang, CNN
Outstanding Live Breaking News Coverage: “CNN Worldwide”: “Russian Invasion of Ukraine,” CNN
Outstanding Edited Breaking News Coverage: “60 Minutes”: “Platform 4,” CBS
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Short Form: Clarissa Ward: “War in Ukraine,” CNN
Outstanding Continuing News Coverage: Long Form: “Vice News Tonight”: “Putin’s War on Ukraine,” Vice
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Short Form: “I Stutter,” The New York Times
Outstanding Soft Feature Story: Long Form: Op-Docs: “My Disability Roadmap,” The New York Times
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Short Form: “Anderson Cooper 360”: “10-Year-Old Trapped With the Uvalde Shooter Repeatedly Called 911 for Help,” CNN
Outstanding Hard News Feature Story: Long Form: “Frontline, ITV”: “Putin’s War at Home,” PBS
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Short Form: “Anderson Cooper 360”: “Investigating Uvalde,” CNN
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage: Long Form: “Frontline”: “Afghanistan Undercover,” PBS
Outstanding Live News Special: “Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later,” CNNU
Outstanding Recorded News Special: “Ukraine: A Mother’s War,” NBC News Now
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: “Vice News Tonight”: “Inside
Rights: Teenagers Discuss Abortion,” Vice
Outstanding News Discussion & Analysis: Editorial and Opinion: “The Taliban Promised Them Amnesty. Then They Executed Them.” The New York Times
Outstanding Live Interview – Short Form: “Anderson Cooper 360”: “Uvalde Shooting, Anderson Cooper Interviews Angel Garza,” CNN
Outstanding Live Interview – Long Form: “Amanpour”: “Russian Presidential Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov Interviewed by Christiane Amanpour,” CNN
Outstanding Edited Interview: “60 Minutes”: “President Zelenskyy,” CBS
Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage: “In Real Life”: “Plastic Time Bomb,” Newsy
Outstanding Health or Medical Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “Beyond Fentanyl,” Vice
Outstanding Arts, Culture or Entertainment Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “The Dark Side of Manga,” Vice
Outstanding Business, Consumer or Economic Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains,” Vice
Outstanding Crime and Justice Coverage: “Vice News Tonight”: “No Justice for Women in the Taliban’s Afghanistan,” Vice
Outstanding News Program in Spanish: “Despierta America,” Univision
Outstanding Journalist in Spanish Language Media: Jorge Ramos, Univision
Outstanding Coverage of a Breaking News Story in Spanish: “Noticias Telemundo”: “Ira de Putin,” Telemundo
Outstanding Investigative News Coverage in Spanish: “Aquí y Ahora”: “Persecución Mortal,” Univision
Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish: “Ritos de Pasaje”: “Sicarios,” Vice
Outstanding Interactive Media: “How We Went Inside the Apocalyptic Worldview of ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,” The New York Times
Outstanding Writing: News: “60 Minutes”: “The Lost Souls of Bucha,” CBS
Outstanding Research: News: “VICE News Tonight”: “Undercover in Guyana,” Vice
Outstanding Direction: News: “Live From the Capitol: January 6th, One Year Later,” CNN
Outstanding Video Journalism: “Vice News Tonight”: “The Price of Purity: Inside the Wellness Industry’s Controversial Supply Chains,” Vice
Outstanding Editing: News: “Caught on Camera, Traced by Phone: The Russian Military Unit That Killed Dozens in Bucha,” The New York Times
Outstanding Graphic Design and Art Direction: News: “As Equals”: “The Dangers of Mercury in Skin Whitening Products Explained,” CNN
Outstanding Technical Excellence: News: “NBC News Election Coverage,” NBC
Outstanding Regional News Story: Spot or Breaking News: “Hurricane Ida,” WDSU-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report: “Eyewitness News at 10”: “The Man Behind the Warehouse,” WWL-TV (New Orleans, Louisiana)
Lifetime Achievement Award: Wolf Blitzer
Gold Circle News inductees:
David Martin, National Security Correspondent, CBS News
John Quiñones, ABC News Correspondent, “20/20,” “Nightline” and “Good Morning America,” Host, “What Would You Do,” ABC News
Dan Rather, Anchor, Journalist, Founder, News and Guts
Silver Circle News inductees:
Steve Fastook, Senior Vice President of Operations, CNBC
Kim Godwin, President, ABC News
Rand Morrison, Executive Producer, CBS News Sunday Morning, CBS News
Steve Osunsami, Senior National Correspondent, ABC News
Otto Padron, President & CEO, Meruelo Media
Thomas Snowden, Editor, NBC News
Leave a Reply