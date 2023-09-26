Golden Globes Adds 2 Categories for Best Blockbuster and Best Stand-Up

The Golden Globes has added two new categories that will recognize achievements in blockbuster movies and standup comedy. The winners of both categories will be announced live at the 81st Golden Globe Awards, which is set to take place on January 7, 2024.

Officially, the new categories will be titled Cinematic and Box Office Achievement in Motion Pictures and Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television. The blockbuster-focused honor will include nominees from the year’s highest-earning and/or most viewed films. Movies that have gained an “extensive global audience” will be considered as will those that have “produced exceptional creative content,” according to a press release from the awards organization.

As for Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television, that category will recognize “outstanding” work by a comedian. Though the Emmys have long recognized stand-up specials in its variety special categories, this is a first for the Globes.

“The Golden Globes has a rich history of supporting and celebrating the work of comedians, and we’re thrilled to honor their brilliance alongside outstanding motion picture and television performances of the year,” Helen Hoehne, president of the Golden Globes, said. “Additionally, we are proud to recognize the hard work and innovation that goes into making a film that is both a blockbuster and artistically exceptional.”

“The new Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award is more than just rewarding the year’s top earning and most viewed motion pictures,” Tim Gray, Golden Globes executive vice president, added. “These films have typically not been recognized among industry awards, but they should be.”

In order for a movie to be deemed eligible for the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, it has to gross $150 million, $100 million of which must come from the U.S. domestic box office. A comparable viewership measure from digital streaming may be recognized as long as it’s from trusted industry resources. A total of eight nominees will be selected for this category.

Films released from November 22 to the end of the year are eligible. Additionally, Cinematic and Box Office Achievement nominees are also eligible for Best Motion Picture consideration.

As for the Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television category, comedy performances must last at least 30 minutes and cannot be classified as TV series, limited series, anthology series or films made for TV. Specials released by broadcast, basic and premium cable, streaming and pay-per-view cable are all eligible. Only specials that first debuted in the U.S. are eligible, and only six nominees will be selected for this category.