Jo Koy to Host Golden Globes in January

The broadcast will mark the comedian’s first-ever hosting role for an awards show

Jo Koy
Jo Koy speaks onstage during CinemaCon 2022 (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon)
Comedian Jo Koy has been tapped to host the 81st Annual Golden Globes airing in January.

The ceremony, which will air Sunday, Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and stream on Paramount+, marks Koy’s Golden Globes hosting debut, as well as marks the first awards show the comedian as ever hosted.

Recently wrapping up his “Funny Is Funny World Tour,” the stand-up comedian has released five specials across Comedy Central and Netflix, including his recent Netflix special, “Live from the Los Angeles Forum.” Koy starred in Universal Picture’s “Easter Sunday,” which was based on his own experiences and stand-up, and was featured in Disney’s “Haunted Mansion” and the voice cast Netflix’s animated film “Monkey King.”

Golden Globe statues
“We are thrilled to have Jo host the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards and bring his infectious energy and relatable humor to kick off Hollywood’s award season. We can’t wait to see what he has in store for the stars in the room and a global audience,” Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “We know Jo is bringing his A-game.”

“Jo’s genuine brand of comedy is sure to entertain our honorees in the room at the Beverly Hilton and viewers at home,” EPs and showrunners Glenn Weiss, who also directs the ceremony, and Ricky Kirshner said. “We are excited to work with him to make this year’s show laugh-out-loud from beginning to end.”

After hosting the Globes, Koy will be featured in the voice cast of animated film “Tiger’s Apprentice,” which is set to premiere Feb. 2 on Paramount+.

“I’ve stepped onto a lot of stages around the world in my career, but this one is going to be extra special. I’m so excited to be hosting the Golden Globes this year,” Koy said. “This is that moment where I get to make my Filipino family proud. Mahal Kita (Google it)!”

This year’s awards show will add two new categories as it includes Best Stand-Up Comedian on Television and Cinematic and Box Office Achievement to its awards lineup.

The 2024 ceremony also marks the Golden Globes’ CBS debut, after NBC, its previous home, declined to renew its deal with the awards show following controversy surrounding the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the embattled organization previously behind the Golden Globes. CBS now serves as the broadcast home to both the Globes and Grammy awards. 

Golden Globe statues
