“The Bear” is back in business. FX Hulu’s acclaimed series will return for a third season, FX Entertainment president Nick Grad revealed on Monday. “The Bear” Season 3 will air sometime in 2024.

The new season will be available on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories.

“’The Bear,’ which wowed audiences in its first season only to achieve even greater heights in season two, has become a cultural phenomenon,” Grad said in a statement. “We’re so proud to partner with Christopher Storer, Joanna Calo, Josh Senior, and the rest of the creative team, as well as the brilliant cast led by Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. What they and the crew have done is truly remarkable, and we and our partners at Hulu join fans in looking forward to the next chapter in the story of ‘The Bear.’”

The half-hour series premiered in 2022 to widespread acclaim as Storer’s comedy-drama told the story of a renowned chef who returned to his hometown of Chicago to run his brother’s fledgling restaurant after his brother’s death.

The second season debuted on Hulu in June to even heavier critical praise, just as the show racked up 13 Emmy nominations for its first season including Best Comedy Series.

FX’s “The Bear” was created by Christopher Storer, who acts as executive producer alongside Joanna Calo, Hiro Murai of Super Frog, Josh Senior and Matty Matheson, with Tyson Bidner serving as producer. The series is produced by FX Productions.

The first two seasons are streaming exclusively on Hulu.