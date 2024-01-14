“Oppenheimer” and “Barbie,” together forever. The two summer blockbusters won a combined 14 trophies at the Critics Choice Awards on Sunday,. But it was Christopher Nolan and his atomic drama which scored the biggest prizes of the evening, winning Best Picture and Best Director among its eight victories.

Hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, the telecast began with early supporting performance awards for Robert Downey Jr. (“Oppenheimer”) and awards magnet Da’Vine Joy Randolph (“The Holdovers”) for her scene-stealing role as a kind-hearted school cook in Alexander Payne’s comedy.

Emma Stone (“Poor Things”) and Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), both Golden Globe winners in the Comedy/Musical category, followed up those victories with Best Actress and Best Actor triumphs.

Stone acknowledged her the category’s five other nominees, including Lily Gladstone (“Killers of the Flower Moon”) and Margot Robbie (“Barbie”), in her acceptance speech. Giamatti paid tribute to his father, Yale professor and commissioner of Major League Baseball Bart Giamatti, who died in 1989, before Paul had debuted as an actor.

“Barbie,” which was nominated for a record-breaking 18 awards, won six prizes including the award for Best Song (for the Ryan Gosling-sung tune “I’m Just Ken”), a category where half of the six nominees were represented by “Barbie.”

Greta Gerwig’s movie also picked up awards for Best Comedy and Best Original Screenplay – though the script by Gerwig and Noah Baumbach has been deemed an adapted screenplay for Oscar consideration – and the trophies for Best Production Design, Best Costume Design and Best Hair and Makeup.

In the competitive category of Best Ensemble, the cast of “Oppenheimer,” accepted by supporting actress nominee Emily Blunt, scored the award over other contenders including “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon.” The epic film also picked up awards for Best Cinematography, Best Score, Best Editing, and Best Visual Effects (though the film’s VFX team was not shortlisted for the comparable Oscar category).

Cord Jefferson, the writer-director of “American Fiction,” won the prize for Best Adapted Screenplay. The satirical comedy, starring Jeffrey Wright as a disillusioned author, is based on the 2001 novel by Percival Everett, “Erasure.”

Dominic Sessa of “The Holdovers” won the organization’s award for Best Young Actor/Actress. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” nabbed the prize for Best Animated Feature and the French mystery “Anatomy of a Fall” took the award for Best International Film.

With the Barbenheimer movies winning two-thirds of all the film awards, several other highly-touted Best Picture nominees went home empty-handed. Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Bradley Cooper’s “Maestro,” with 20 nominations between them, were both shut out, as were Celine Song’s “Past Lives,” Emerald Fennell’s “Saltburn” and Blitz Bazawule’s “The Color Purple.”

The results are likely to reinforce the status of “Oppenheimer” as the presumptive Oscar Best Picture frontrunner, though it’s worth nothing that the Critics Choice Awards are another batch of prizes whose voters have almost no overlap with the Academy. It’ll be almost a month before the major Hollywood guilds begin announcing their own awards, starting with the Directors Guild on Feb. 10, followed by the SAG Awards on Feb. 24 and the Producers Guild Awards on Feb. 25.

More intriguing are the Critics Choice winners in the lead acting categories. Faced with slates of nominees that include the winners in the Golden Globes drama and comedy acting categories, Critics Choice voters went for the comedy winners: Stone for “Poor Things” over Lily Gladstone for “Killers of the Flower Moon” and Giamatti for “The Holdovers” over Cillian Murphy for “Oppenheimer.”

In the television arena, “Beef” stars Ali Wong and Steven Yuen backed up their Golden Globe victories with wins for Best Actress and Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television. Comedy series “The Bear” also continued its awards steamroll, with trophies for lead actor Jeremy Allen White and lead actress Ayo Edebiri. As did “Succession” leads Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin.

All three shows also won the top television awards: “Succession” for Best Drama Series, “The Bear” for Best Comedy Series and “Beef” for Best Limited Series.

In the supporting-performance TV categories, winners included Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”) and Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”) for supporting performances in a drama series, in addition to Maria Bello (“Beef”) and Jonathan Bailey (“Fellow Travelers”) for their supporting work in a limited series. The supporting roles in a comedy series trophies were won by Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”) and Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”).

An emotional Harrison Ford, 81, accepted the Critics Choice Career Achievement award, thanking his collaborators and his wife Calista Flockhart, after a vibrant montage of film clips, presented by his “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny” director James Mangold.

The show gave out awards in 21 film categories and 20 television categories — but in an attempt to streamline the show by giving out below-the-line categories off the air, it announced 13 film categories but only five TV categories in bumpers as the show was going to commercials. As a result, almost twice as many TV categories as film categories received on-air presentations, although Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were retroactively called to the stage to give an acceptance speech about an hour after the “Barbie” award for Best Comedy had been announced in a bumper.

The show was moved to the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica because of a strike at the Fairmont Center Plaza, where it was originally scheduled to take place. Chelsea Handler hosted for the second year in a row.

The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics group in the United States, with more than 650 members. Over its first 28 years, the group’s top choice went on to win the Oscar for Best Picture 16 times, including five times in the last 10 years.

Last year, in the 18 categories the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscars have in common, the Critics Choice winner also won the Oscar in 11 of them, including Best Picture (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), Best Actor (Brendan Fraser), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and both writing awards (“Everything Everywhere” and “Women Talking”).

Here is the full list of nominees. Winners are indicated by *WINNER.

FILM CATEGORIES

BEST PICTURE

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer *WINNER

Past Lives

Poor Things

Saltburn

BEST ACTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Leonardo DiCaprio – Killers of the Flower Moon

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers *WINNER

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

BEST ACTRESS

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Hüller – Anatomy of a Fall

Greta Lee – Past Lives

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things *WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer *WINNER

Ryan Gosling – Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Julianne Moore – May December

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers *WINNER

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Abby Ryder Fortson – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Ariana Greenblatt – Barbie

Calah Lane – Wonka

Milo Machado Graner – Anatomy of a Fall

Dominic Sessa – The Holdovers *WINNER

Madeleine Yuna Voyles – The Creator

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Air

Barbie

The Color Purple

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer *WINNER

BEST DIRECTOR

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Greta Gerwig – Barbie

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer *WINNER

Alexander Payne – The Holdovers

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Samy Burch – May December

Alex Convery – Air

Bradley Cooper & Josh Singer – Maestro

Greta Gerwig & Noah Baumbach – Barbie *WINNER

David Hemingson – The Holdovers

Celine Song – Past Lives

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Kelly Fremon Craig – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Andrew Haigh – All of Us Strangers

Cord Jefferson – American Fiction *WINNER

Tony McNamara – Poor Things

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Eric Roth & Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Matthew Libatique – Maestro

Rodrigo Prieto – Barbie

Rodrigo Prieto – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robbie Ryan – Poor Things

Linus Sandgren – Saltburn

Hoyte van Hoytema – Oppenheimer *WINNER

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Suzie Davies, Charlotte Dirickx – Saltburn

Ruth De Jong, Claire Kaufman – Oppenheimer

Jack Fisk, Adam Willis – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer – Barbie *WINNER

James Price, Shona Heath, Szusza Mihalek – Poor Things

Adam Stockhausen, Kris Moran – Asteroid City

BEST EDITING

William Goldenberg – Air

Nick Houy – Barbie

Jennifer Lame – Oppenheimer *WINNER

Yorgos Mavropsaridis – Poor Things

Thelma Schoonmaker – Killers of the Flower Moon

Michelle Tesoro – Maestro

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Jacqueline Durran – Barbie *WINNER

Lindy Hemming – Wonka

Francine Jamison-Tanchuck – The Color Purple

Holly Waddington – Poor Things

Jacqueline West – Killers of the Flower Moon

Janty Yates, David Crossman – Napoleon

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Barbie *WINNER

The Color Purple

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Priscilla

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

The Creator

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer *WINNER

Poor Things

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

BEST COMEDY

American Fiction

Barbie *WINNER

Bottoms

The Holdovers

No Hard Feelings

Poor Things

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse *WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Wish

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Anatomy of a Fall *WINNER

Godzilla Minus One

Perfect Days

Society of the Snow

The Taste of Things

The Zone of Interest

BEST SONG

“Dance the Night” – Barbie

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie *WINNER

“Peaches” – The Super Mario Bros. Movie

“Road to Freedom” – Rustin

“This Wish” – Wish

“What Was I Made For” – Barbie

BEST SCORE

Jerskin Fendrix – Poor Things

Michael Giacchino – Society of the Snow

Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer *WINNER

Daniel Pemberton – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Robbie Robertson – Killers of the Flower Moon

Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

TELEVISION CATEGORIES

BEST DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

Loki

The Morning Show

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Succession *WINNER

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Kieran Culkin – Succession *WINNER

Tom Hiddleston – Loki

Timothy Olyphant – Justified: City Primeval

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us

Ramón Rodríguez – Will Trent

Jeremy Strong – Succession

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Aunjanue Ellis – Justified: City Primeval

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession *WINNER

Reese Witherspoon – The Morning Show

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Khalid Abdalla – The Crown

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show *WINNER

Ron Cephas Jones – Truth Be Told

Matthew MacFadyen – Succession

Ke Huy Quan – Loki

Rufus Sewell – The Diplomat

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown *WINNER

Sophia Di Martino – Loki

Celia Rose Gooding – Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Karen Pittman – The Morning Show

Christina Ricci – Yellowjackets

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear *WINNER

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Poker Face

Reservation Dogs

Shrinking

What We Do in the Shadows

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Bill Hader – Barry

Steve Martin – Only Murders in the Building

Kayvan Novak – What We Do in the Shadows

Drew Tarver – The Other Two

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear *WINNER

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai – Reservation Dogs

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear *WINNER

Bridget Everett – Somebody Somewhere

Devery Jacobs – Reservation Dogs

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Phil Dunster – Ted Lasso

Harrison Ford – Shrinking

Harvey Guillén – What We Do in the Shadows

James Marsden – Jury Duty

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear *WINNER

Henry Winkler – Barry

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Paulina Alexis – Reservation Dogs

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary

Meryl Streep – Only Murders in the Building *WINNER

Jessica Williams – Shrinking

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Beef *WINNER

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Fellow Travelers

Lessons in Chemistry

Love & Death

A Murder at the End of the World

A Small Light

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Finestkind

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

No One Will Save You

Quiz Lady *WINNER

Reality

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Tom Holland – The Crowded Room

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Kiefer Sutherland – The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial

Steven Yeun – Beef *WINNER

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Kaitlyn Dever – No One Will Save You

Carla Gugino – The Fall of the House of Usher

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Sydney Sweeney – Reality

Juno Temple – Fargo

Ali Wong – Beef *WINNER

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Jonathan Bailey – Fellow Travelers *WINNER

Taylor Kitsch – Painkiller

Jesse Plemons – Love & Death

Lewis Pullman – Lessons in Chemistry

Liev Schreiber – A Small Light

Justin Theroux – White House Plumbers

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Maria Bello – Beef *WINNER

Billie Boullet – A Small Light

Willa Fitzgerald – The Fall of the House of Usher

Aja Naomi King – Lessons in Chemistry

Mary McDonnell – The Fall of the House of Usher

Camila Morrone – Daisy Jones & the Six

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Bargain

The Glory

The Good

Mothers

The Interpreter of Silence

Lupin *WINNER

Mask Girl

Moving

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Bluey

Bob’s Burgers

Harley Quinn

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off *WINNER

Star Trek: Lower Decks

Young Love

BEST TALK SHOW

The Graham Norton Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver *WINNER

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and the Pool

Alex Borstein: Corsets & Clown Suits

John Early: Now More Than Ever

John Mulaney: Baby J *WINNER

Trevor Noah: Where Was I

Wanda Sykes – I’m an Entertainer