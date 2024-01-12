‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘American Fiction’ Among Nominees for Producers Guild Award

The Producers Guild Awards, often a reliable prognostication of the Best Picture Oscar cateorgy, announced its 10 nominees on Friday for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.
The list included large-scale, large-budget titles such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” along with international films “The Zone of Interest,” “Past Lives” and “Anatomy of a Fall.” Also nominated were “Maestro,” “The Holdovers” and “American Fiction.”
The list did not include any major surprises or curveballs, though the favored movies that didn’t make the PGA’s final list include “The Color Purple,” “May December” and “All of Us Strangers.”
The PGA’s choices were good news for a pair of international films, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest,” which are looking to break into the Best Picture category at the Oscars. The vast majority of the guild’s nominees go on to receive Oscar nominations, although the two groups rarely find themselves in 100% agreement.
The Producers Guild nominations also keep “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” on track as the only films to have been nominated in the top category at all three major guilds to announce their nominations: the Producers Guild, Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild. The final major guild, the Writers Guild, will not announce its nominations until Feb. 21.
The full list of nominees in all categories are:
Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Crown
The Diplomat
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry
The Bear
Jury Duty
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
All the Light We Cannot See
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue
Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television
60 Minutes
The 1619 Project
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham
Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Saturday Night Live
Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Squid Game: The Challenge
Top Chef
The Voice
The following nominees were previously announced.
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
20 Days in Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
The Disappearance of Shere Hite
The Mother of All Lies
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)
The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
100 Foot Wave
Beckham
Formula 1: Drive to Survive
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets
Shaun White: The Last Run
The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Goosebumps
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai
Sesame Street
Star Wars: The Bad Batch
The Velveteen Rabbit
The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question
Succession: Controlling the Narrative
Leave a Reply