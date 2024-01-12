‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘American Fiction’ Among Nominees for Producers Guild Award

Other nominees included the foreign language titles “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Zone of Interest” and “Past Lives”

American Fiction
"American Fiction" (Credit: MGM)
joe mcgovern headshot

The Producers Guild Awards, often a reliable prognostication of the Best Picture Oscar cateorgy, announced its 10 nominees on Friday for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The list included large-scale, large-budget titles such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” along with international films “The Zone of Interest,” “Past Lives” and “Anatomy of a Fall.” Also nominated were “Maestro,” “The Holdovers” and “American Fiction.”

The list did not include any major surprises or curveballs, though the favored movies that didn’t make the PGA’s final list include “The Color Purple,” “May December” and “All of Us Strangers.”

Martin Scorsese - Greta Gerwig - Christopher Nolan
Read Next
Martin Scorsese, Greta Gerwig, Christopher Nolan Nominated for Directors Guild Awards

The PGA’s choices were good news for a pair of international films, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest,” which are looking to break into the Best Picture category at the Oscars. The vast majority of the guild’s nominees go on to receive Oscar nominations, although the two groups rarely find themselves in 100% agreement.

The Producers Guild nominations also keep “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” on track as the only films to have been nominated in the top category at all three major guilds to announce their nominations: the Producers Guild, Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild. The final major guild, the Writers Guild, will not announce its nominations until Feb. 21.

The full list of nominees in all categories are:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
The Crown 
The Diplomat 
The Last of Us 
The Morning Show 
Succession 

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry 
The Bear 
Jury Duty 
Only Murders in the Building 
Ted Lasso 

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television
All the Light We Cannot See 
Beef
Daisy Jones & the Six 
Fargo 
Lessons in Chemistry 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea
Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Quiz Lady
Reality
Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television
60 Minutes 
The 1619 Project 
Albert Brooks: Defending My Life
Being Mary Tyler Moore
Welcome to Wrexham 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television
Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love 
Chris Rock: Selective Outrage 
Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 
Saturday Night Live 

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race 
RuPaul’s Drag Race 
Squid Game: The Challenge 
Top Chef 
The Voice 

The following nominees were previously announced.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
20 Days in Mariupol 
American Symphony 
Beyond Utopia 
The Disappearance of Shere Hite 
The Mother of All Lies 
Smoke Sauna Sisterhood 
Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis) 

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program
100 Foot Wave 
Beckham 
Formula 1: Drive to Survive 
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets 
Shaun White: The Last Run 

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program
Goosebumps 
Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai 
Sesame Street 
Star Wars: The Bad Batch 
The Velveteen Rabbit

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson 
The Last of Us: Inside the Episode 
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question 
Succession: Controlling the Narrative 

barbie-oppenheimer-barbenheimer
Read Next
SAG Award Nominations 2024: 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer' Lead With 4 Nods Each (Complete List)

joe mcgovern headshot

Joe McGovern

Awards reporter • joe.mcgovern@thewrap.com • @jmcgvrn

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.