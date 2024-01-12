‘Barbie,’ ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘American Fiction’ Among Nominees for Producers Guild Award

The Producers Guild Awards, often a reliable prognostication of the Best Picture Oscar cateorgy, announced its 10 nominees on Friday for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures.

The list included large-scale, large-budget titles such as “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer” and “Poor Things,” along with international films “The Zone of Interest,” “Past Lives” and “Anatomy of a Fall.” Also nominated were “Maestro,” “The Holdovers” and “American Fiction.”

The list did not include any major surprises or curveballs, though the favored movies that didn’t make the PGA’s final list include “The Color Purple,” “May December” and “All of Us Strangers.”

The PGA’s choices were good news for a pair of international films, “Anatomy of a Fall” and “The Zone of Interest,” which are looking to break into the Best Picture category at the Oscars. The vast majority of the guild’s nominees go on to receive Oscar nominations, although the two groups rarely find themselves in 100% agreement.

The Producers Guild nominations also keep “Oppenheimer,” “Barbie” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” on track as the only films to have been nominated in the top category at all three major guilds to announce their nominations: the Producers Guild, Directors Guild and Screen Actors Guild. The final major guild, the Writers Guild, will not announce its nominations until Feb. 21.

The full list of nominees in all categories are:

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

The Crown

The Diplomat

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry

The Bear

Jury Duty

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

All the Light We Cannot See

Beef

Daisy Jones & the Six

Fargo

Lessons in Chemistry

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

Black Mirror: Beyond the Sea

Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Quiz Lady

Reality

Red, White & Royal Blue

Award for Outstanding Producer of Nonfiction Television

60 Minutes

The 1619 Project

Albert Brooks: Defending My Life

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Welcome to Wrexham

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love

Chris Rock: Selective Outrage

Dave Chappelle: The Dreamer

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Squid Game: The Challenge

Top Chef

The Voice

The following nominees were previously announced.

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

20 Days in Mariupol

American Symphony

Beyond Utopia

The Disappearance of Shere Hite

The Mother of All Lies

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis)

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

100 Foot Wave

Beckham

Formula 1: Drive to Survive

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the New York Jets

Shaun White: The Last Run

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

Goosebumps

Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai

Sesame Street

Star Wars: The Bad Batch

The Velveteen Rabbit

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson

The Last of Us: Inside the Episode

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question

Succession: Controlling the Narrative