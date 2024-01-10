SAG Award Nominations 2024: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead With 4 Nods Each (Complete List)

Barbenheimer reigned supreme in film nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were announced on Wednesday morning by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led all films with four nominations each in the six film categories, with “Barbie” scoring a stunt nomination to go with three acting nods and “Oppenheimer” landing all four of its noms in the acting categories.
Nominations in the SAG ensemble category, which was once considered a prerequisite for Oscar success, were “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “American Fiction,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Color Purple.” That result that put the Screen Actors Guild pretty much in lockstep with other nominations this season.
In the television categories, “Succession” led with five nominations, including three of the five slots in the lead actor category (though Jeremy Strong was not recognized), while the troika of “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso” picked up four nominations each.
Most notable in the lineup were some of the surprises: Penelope Cruz made her first major showing of the year with her fierce performance in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari”; Sterling K. Brown received a surprise nom for his scene-stealing work in “American Fiction,” helping to tie that film with “Killers of the Flower Moon” with three nominations, second only to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”; and both Annette Bening and Jodie Foster were recognized for “Nyad.”
Among those notably not included this year: Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” (though costars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe were both recognized), and America Ferrera in “Barbie,” which seemed like the ideal performance (complete with instantly-legendary monologue) deemed to get SAG voters excited.
But perhaps the most stinging snub was the complete absence of Todd Haynes’ “May December” in all categories. Julianne Moore and Charles Melton have been riding high on nominations and buzz this year, especially the latter who has even picked up various critics’ prizes.
Typically, about 80% of the SAG nominees go on to receive Oscar nominations. Last year, 15 of the 20 individual acting nominees were also recognized by the Academy: five out of five in Best Supporting Actress and four out of five in Best Actor, but only three out of five in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.
Every Oscar Best Picture winner between 1996 and 2016 was previously nominated for the SAG ensemble award, giving the ensemble nod an air of invincibility. But that streak ended in 2016, and only three SAG ensemble nominees have won in the last six years. (One of those was last year’s SAG and Oscar winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”)
In TV, all three leads of “Only Murders in the Building” — Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — failed to be recognized individually, although the series still received an ensemble nominee. “The Crown” also didn’t show much clout with voters, though Elizabeth Debicki’s Golden Globe-winning turn as Princess Diana managed a nomination.
Other surprises included Uzo Aduba being recognized for her work in the Netflix miniseries “Painkiller,” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age” getting recognition for its massive ensemble, despite rarely getting noticed outside of design elements at other awards ceremonies.
Below is the full list of SAG nominations:
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture
Annette Bening – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Margot Robbie – Barbie
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
Penelope Cruz – Ferrari
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Willem Dafoe – Poor Things
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling – Barbie
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
American Fiction
Barbie
The Color Purple
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Comedy Series
Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri – The Bear
Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Comedy Series
Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso
Bill Hader – Barry
Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Jeremy Allen White – The Bear
Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Only Murders in the Building
Ted Lasso
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Uzo Aduba – Painkiller
Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things
Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry
Bel Powley – A Small Light
Ali Wong – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers
Jon Hamm – Fargo
David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves
Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie
Steven Yeun – Beef
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Brian Cox – Succession
Kieran Culkin – Succession
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Matthew Macfadyen – Succession
Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show
Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Sarah Snook – Succession
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
The Crown
The Gilded Age
The Last of Us
The Morning Show
Succession
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Barbie
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
John Wick: Chapter 4
Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series
Ahsoka
Barry
Beef
The Last of Us
The Mandalorian
Steve Pond contributed to this report.
