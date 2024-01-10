SAG Award Nominations 2024: ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ Lead With 4 Nods Each (Complete List)

Barbenheimer reigned supreme in film nominations for the Screen Actors Guild Awards, which were announced on Wednesday morning by Issa Rae and Kumail Nanjiani. “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer” led all films with four nominations each in the six film categories, with “Barbie” scoring a stunt nomination to go with three acting nods and “Oppenheimer” landing all four of its noms in the acting categories.

Nominations in the SAG ensemble category, which was once considered a prerequisite for Oscar success, were “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” “American Fiction,” “Killers of the Flower Moon” and “The Color Purple.” That result that put the Screen Actors Guild pretty much in lockstep with other nominations this season.

In the television categories, “Succession” led with five nominations, including three of the five slots in the lead actor category (though Jeremy Strong was not recognized), while the troika of “The Bear,” “The Last of Us” and “Ted Lasso” picked up four nominations each.

Most notable in the lineup were some of the surprises: Penelope Cruz made her first major showing of the year with her fierce performance in Michael Mann’s “Ferrari”; Sterling K. Brown received a surprise nom for his scene-stealing work in “American Fiction,” helping to tie that film with “Killers of the Flower Moon” with three nominations, second only to “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer”; and both Annette Bening and Jodie Foster were recognized for “Nyad.”

Among those notably not included this year: Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon,” Mark Ruffalo in Yorgos Lanthimos’ “Poor Things” (though costars Emma Stone and Willem Dafoe were both recognized), and America Ferrera in “Barbie,” which seemed like the ideal performance (complete with instantly-legendary monologue) deemed to get SAG voters excited.

But perhaps the most stinging snub was the complete absence of Todd Haynes’ “May December” in all categories. Julianne Moore and Charles Melton have been riding high on nominations and buzz this year, especially the latter who has even picked up various critics’ prizes.

Typically, about 80% of the SAG nominees go on to receive Oscar nominations. Last year, 15 of the 20 individual acting nominees were also recognized by the Academy: five out of five in Best Supporting Actress and four out of five in Best Actor, but only three out of five in Best Actress and Best Supporting Actor.

Every Oscar Best Picture winner between 1996 and 2016 was previously nominated for the SAG ensemble award, giving the ensemble nod an air of invincibility. But that streak ended in 2016, and only three SAG ensemble nominees have won in the last six years. (One of those was last year’s SAG and Oscar winner, “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”)

In TV, all three leads of “Only Murders in the Building” — Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez — failed to be recognized individually, although the series still received an ensemble nominee. “The Crown” also didn’t show much clout with voters, though Elizabeth Debicki’s Golden Globe-winning turn as Princess Diana managed a nomination.

Other surprises included Uzo Aduba being recognized for her work in the Netflix miniseries “Painkiller,” and HBO’s “The Gilded Age” getting recognition for its massive ensemble, despite rarely getting noticed outside of design elements at other awards ceremonies.

Below is the full list of SAG nominations:

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture

Annette Bening – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Margot Robbie – Barbie

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Lead Role – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

Penelope Cruz – Ferrari

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph – The Holdovers

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role – Motion Picture

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Willem Dafoe – Poor Things

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling – Barbie



Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

American Fiction

Barbie

The Color Purple

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Comedy Series

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri – The Bear

Hannah Waddingham – Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Comedy Series

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

Bill Hader – Barry

Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear

Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear



Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Only Murders in the Building

Ted Lasso

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Uzo Aduba – Painkiller

Kathryn Hahn – Tiny Beautiful Things

Brie Larson – Lessons in Chemistry

Bel Powley – A Small Light

Ali Wong – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Matt Bomer – Fellow Travelers

Jon Hamm – Fargo

David Oyelowo – Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Tony Shalhoub – Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie

Steven Yeun – Beef

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox – Succession

Kieran Culkin – Succession

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Matthew Macfadyen – Succession

Pedro Pascal – The Last of Us



Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston – The Morning Show

Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Sarah Snook – Succession



Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

The Crown

The Gilded Age

The Last of Us

The Morning Show

Succession



Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Barbie

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

John Wick: Chapter 4

Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Ahsoka

Barry

Beef

The Last of Us

The Mandalorian

Steve Pond contributed to this report.