Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Natalie Portman and More Stars at the 2024 AFI Luncheon | Photos

Friday saw the latest installment of the annual American Film Institute luncheon, perhaps the most chill event in the otherwise hectic grind of awards season, held this year at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.
As always, the event that in past years has been described as “no envelopes, no speeches, no sweat” saw some of Hollywood’s biggest names on hand for a low key affair honoring the top 10 movies and television shows from the previous year.
Since the awards have all been handed out, the stars and creators who showed up were required to do nothing more than relax, enjoy a good meal and mingle for a few hours — and watch tastefully assembled clips of their projects that explain well why they’re being honored in the first place.
This year, AFI’s top ten movies were — now, try to act surprised — “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”
The television honorees, meanwhile, were a murderers row of great TV, including “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”
But despite the low key vibe, the stars still took the time to post for photos. Read on for a look at some of them.
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Cillian Murphy attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Margot Robbie attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Florence Pugh attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
Robert Downey Jr. attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Julianne Moore attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Emily Blunt attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
Selena Gomez attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Paul Giamatti attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Lily Gladstone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Willem Dafoe attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Quinta Brunson attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Pedro Pascal attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Jeremy Allen White attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Jeffrey Wright attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Sarah Snook attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
Kieran Culkin attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Ayo Edebiri attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Steven Yeun and Ali Wong attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Natasha Lyonne attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
Nick Offerman attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Tracee Ellis Ross attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
James Marsden attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Sterling K. Brown attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
Charles Melton attends the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
(L-R) Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the AFI Awards Luncheon
