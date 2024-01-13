Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Natalie Portman and More Stars at the 2024 AFI Luncheon | Photos

Friday saw the latest installment of the annual American Film Institute luncheon, perhaps the most chill event in the otherwise hectic grind of awards season, held this year at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

As always, the event that in past years has been described as “no envelopes, no speeches, no sweat” saw some of Hollywood’s biggest names on hand for a low key affair honoring the top 10 movies and television shows from the previous year.

Since the awards have all been handed out, the stars and creators who showed up were required to do nothing more than relax, enjoy a good meal and mingle for a few hours — and watch tastefully assembled clips of their projects that explain well why they’re being honored in the first place.

This year, AFI’s top ten movies were — now, try to act surprised — “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The television honorees, meanwhile, were a murderers row of great TV, including “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”

But despite the low key vibe, the stars still took the time to post for photos. Read on for a look at some of them.

