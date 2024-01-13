Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Natalie Portman and More Stars at the 2024 AFI Luncheon | Photos

Awards season’s most relaxed event brought out some big names

AFI luncheon 2024
(Photos by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)
and Tatiana leiva

Friday saw the latest installment of the annual American Film Institute luncheon, perhaps the most chill event in the otherwise hectic grind of awards season, held this year at the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

As always, the event that in past years has been described as “no envelopes, no speeches, no sweat” saw some of Hollywood’s biggest names on hand for a low key affair honoring the top 10 movies and television shows from the previous year.

Since the awards have all been handed out, the stars and creators who showed up were required to do nothing more than relax, enjoy a good meal and mingle for a few hours — and watch tastefully assembled clips of their projects that explain well why they’re being honored in the first place.

This year, AFI’s top ten movies were — now, try to act surprised — “American Fiction,” “Barbie,” “The Holdovers,” “Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Maestro,” “May December,” “Oppenheimer,” “Past Lives,” “Poor Things” and “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.”

The television honorees, meanwhile, were a murderers row of great TV, including “Abbott Elementary,” “The Bear,” “Beef,” “Jury Duty,” “The Last of Us,” “The Morning Show,” “Only Murders in the Building,” “Poker Face,” “Reservation Dogs” and “Succession.”

But despite the low key vibe, the stars still took the time to post for photos. Read on for a look at some of them.

American Fiction - Barbie - Oppenheimer
Leonardo DiCaprio attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Leonardo DiCaprio attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Cillian Murphy attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Cillian Murphy attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emma Stone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Margot Robbie attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Margot Robbie attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Florence Pugh attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Florence Pugh attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Natalie Portman and Reese Witherspoon attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

Robert Downey Jr. attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr. attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Julianne Moore attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Julianne Moore attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Emily Blunt attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Emily Blunt attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

Selena Gomez attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Paul Giamatti attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Paul Giamatti attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Lily Gladstone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Lily Gladstone attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Willem Dafoe attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Willem Dafoe attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Quinta Brunson attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Quinta Brunson attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Pedro Pascal attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Pedro Pascal attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Jeremy Allen White attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jeremy Allen White attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Jeffrey Wright attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Jeffrey Wright attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Sarah Snook attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sarah Snook attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Steve Martin, Meryl Streep, Selena Gomez and Martin Short attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

Kieran Culkin attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Kieran Culkin attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Ayo Edebiri attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Ayo Edebiri attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Steven Yeun and Ali Wong attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Steven Yeun and Ali Wong attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Natasha Lyonne attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Natasha Lyonne attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Jessica Elbaum and Will Ferrell attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

Nick Offerman attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Nick Offerman attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Tracee Ellis Ross attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Greta Gerwig, America Ferrera and Margot Robbie attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

James Marsden attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

James Marsden attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Sterling K. Brown attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Sterling K. Brown attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

Charles Melton attends the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Charles Melton attends the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

(L-R) Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the AFI Awards Luncheon at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on January 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
(Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

(L-R) Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey attend the AFI Awards Luncheon

