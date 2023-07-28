Primetime Emmys Postponed as Double Hollywood Strike Continues

Hollywood’s labor crisis has now reached the Emmys. The TV Academy has postponed the 2023 Emmy Awards ceremony due to the simultaneous strikes by the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA, TheWrap has confirmed.

A new date for the ceremony hasn’t yet been set. Representatives for the Television Academy had no comment. Representatives for Fox TV, where the ceremony would have aired, also had no comment.

The postponement affects not just the Primetime Emmys, originally scheduled for Sept. 18, 2023, on Fox, but the Creative Arts Emmy Awards ceremonies, which were slated for Sept. 9 and Sept. 10.

When WGA went on strike May 2, it had an immediate impact on the summer awards ceremonies. The Peabody Awards were called off outright, and significant changes were made so that the Tony Awards could still air. But the TV Academy remained committed to the September schedule, no doubt hoping the disagreement between Hollywood writers and studios would be resolved by then.

Those hopes were dashed on June 12 — ironically, the same day the 2023 Emmy nominees were announced — when despite a temporary contract extension and a very last-minute appearance by federal mediators, talks between SAG-AFTRA and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMTMP) broke down. SAG-AFTRA formally announced its own strike the next morning.

SAG-AFTRA and WGA consistently say they’re ready to return to negotiations whenever AMPTP wants; both groups also say they’ve received no communication from the studios.

When the Primetime Emmy nominations were announced on July 12, HBO’s “Succession” led all nominated series with 27 nods, followed by network-mates “The Last of Us” with 24 and “The White Lotus” with 23.

Variety first reported the news of the Emmy’s delay.

