Emmy Nominations 2023: ‘Succession’ Leads With 27 as HBO Dominates

The nominations for the 75th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday with “Succession” and HBO leading the pack.

Accounting for total Emmys, “Succession” raked up 27 nominations, five of which were major nominations. That was then followed by “The Last of Us,” which scored 24 noms, “The White Lotus” with 23, “Barry” with 11 and “House of the Dragon” with eight. “Being Mary Tyler Moore,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “The Other Two,” “100 Foot Wave,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Love & Death” and “Perry Mason” also received nominations, bringing the network’s total nominations up to 127.

On the drama side of things, “Succession,” “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” stand as the most-nominated frontrunners. For comedies, Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” led the pack with 21 nominations followed by Amazon’s “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (14) and FX’s “The Bear” (13). Finally, Netflix dominated the Limited Series category. Both “Beef” and “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” received 14 nominations total each.

Emmy-nominated actor Yvette Nicole Brown and Television Academy Chair Frank Scherma revealed the nominees for the 12 top categories during a live virtual ceremony that was broadcast on the Emmys’ website.

Last year, HBO’s “Succession” led the pack with 25 nominations altogether. It was then followed by Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” with 20 nods. Both series have won the highest honors possible twice, and both are eligible for an Emmy again in 2023. “Succession” took home Outstanding Drama Series in 2020 and 2022. As for “Ted Lasso,” the Jason Sudeikis vehicle won Outstanding Comedy Series in 2021 and 2022.

This year, the Emmys may be facing something the ceremony hasn’t seen since 2001: a delay. Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. PT marks the deadline for SAG-AFTRA’s negotiations with the AMPTP. If that deadline passes without a resolution, chances are high that SAG members will join the WGA on strike, which would mean a delay for the Emmys. The last time the awards show was delayed was in 2001 when the ceremony was pushed back twice, once in the aftermath of Sept. 11 and once due to the start of the War in Afghanistan.

It should be noted that the 50th Daytime Emmy Awards, which was originally scheduled for June 16, has already been postponed indefinitely due to the WGA strike.

Read on for our full list of the main nominations below. Tune in to the 75th annual ceremony on Sept. 18, when it will air live coast-to-coast at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.

Outstanding Talk Series

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” (Comedy Central)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” (NBC)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

“The Problem with Jon Stewart” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (MTV)

“Survivor” (CBS)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — “Dead to Me” (Netflix)

Quinta Brunson — “Abbot Elementary” (ABC)

Rachel Brosnahan — “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

Natasha Lyonne — “Poker Face” (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega — “Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — “Barry” (HBO)

Martin Short — “Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

Jason Sudeikis — “Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

Jeremy Allen White — “The Bear” (FX)

Jason Segel — “Shrinking” (Apple TV+)

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary” (ABC)

“Barry” (HBO)

“The Bear” (FX)

“Jury Duty” (Amazon Freevee)

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Only Murders in the Building” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV+)

“Wednesday” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Anthology Series or a Movie

Taron Egerton — “Blackbird” (Apple TV+)

Kumail Nanjiani — “Welcome to Chippendales” (Hulu)

Evan Peters — “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe — “The Weird Al Yankovic Story” (The Roku Channel)

Michael Shannon — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)

Steven Yeun — “Beef” (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan — “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX)

Jessica Chastain — “George & Tammy” (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback — “Swarm” (Amazon Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn — “Tiny Beautiful Things” (Hulu)

Riley Keough — “Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

Ali Wong — “Beef” (Netflix)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef” (Netflix)

“Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” (Netflix)

“Daisy Jones and the Six” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” (FX)

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges — “The Old Man” (FX)

Brian Cox — “Succession” (HBO)

Kiernan Culkin — “Succession” (HBO)

Jeremy Strong — “Succession” (HBO)

Pedro Pascal — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Bob Odenkirk — “Better Call Saul” (AMC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan — “Bad Sisters” (Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Moss — “The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey — “The Last of Us” (HBO)

Keri Russell — “The Diplomat” (Netflix)

Sarah Snook — “Succession” (HBO)

Melanie Lynskey — “Yellowjackets” (Showtime)

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor” (Disney+)

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“House of the Dragon” (HBO)

“The Last of Us” (HBO)

“Succession” (HBO)

“The White Lotus” (HBO)

“Yellowjackets” (Showtime)