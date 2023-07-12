The 2023 Emmys nominations are finally out, and this year’s nominees have secured landmark representation for Asian American, Latino and LGBTQ+ actors.

Netflix’s revenge dramedy “Beef” became the first limited series from an Asian American creator to be nominated in the category, with leads Ali Wong and Steven Yeun scoring nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress and Actor in a limited or anthology series or movie, respectively. With Kumail Nanjiani also securing a nomination in the Lead Actor in a limited series category for Hulu’s “Welcome To Chippendales,” the 2023 nominations made history by nominating two Asian American actors for Outstanding Lead Actor in a limited series for the first time. “Beef” supporting actors Joseph Lee and Young Mazino also secured nominations for supporting actor in a limited series, and Maria Bello scored a nod in the supporting actress category.

The nominations also marked a landmark year for Latino actors, with Jenna Ortega’s nomination for Netflix’s “Wednesday” marking the first nod for a Latina Lead Actress in a comedy series since America Ferrera’s 2008 nomination for “Ugly Betty.” The only other Latina actress nominated in the lead actress comedy category was Rita Moreno, who was nominated for her performance in “9 to 5” in 1983.

Pedro Pascal also became the first Latino actor to be nominated for Outstanding Actor in Drama Series for his performance in HBO’s “The Last of Us” since Jimmy Smits, who was nominated for his performance in “NYPD Blue” in 1999. Pascal also became the first Latino actor to receive three nominations in one year, as he nabbed two additional nods for guest actor in a comedy series for hosting “Saturday Night Live” as well as a nomination for narrating CNN’s “Patagonia: Life On The Edge Of The World.”

Among LGBTQ+ actors, “The Last of Us” star Bella Ramsey, who was nominated for Best Actress in a drama series for “The Last of Us,” became the second non-binary person to be nominated in an acting role. Nathan Lane was recognized for his guest role in “Only Murders In The Building,” Murray Bartlett received nominations for “Welcome To Chippendales” and “The Last of Us,” Niecy Nash-Betts nabbed a nomination for “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and Cherry Jones was recognized for guest acting in “Succession.” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” stacked up nine nominations while “Queer Eye” received six nominations.

“Abbott Elementary” creator and star Quinta Brunson, who secured two nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a comedy series and for hosting “SNL,” and “Swarm” star Dominique Fishback were the two Black nominees represented in the lead acting categories. No Black male nominees were represented in the lead actor categories.

Black talent was represented in the supporting acting categories, however, with Ayo Edebiri receiving a nomination for “The Bear,” Nash-Betts being recognized for “Dahmer,” while Janelle James, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph all scored nods for “Abbott Elementary.”

Keivonn Montreal Woodard also became the first deaf performer to be nominated for guest acting in a drama series since Marlee Matlin was nominated in 2004 for her guest performance on “Law & Order: SVU.”

The 75th annual Emmys ceremony is set to air live Monday, Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Fox.