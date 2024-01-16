Matthew Macfadyen Says a ‘Succession’ Spin-Off Is ‘Highly Unlikely’

“I think Jesse’s instincts and all our instincts is that we ended just at the right place,” the actor told reporters after his Emmy win

Matthew McFadyen, Sarah Snook in Succession "With Open Eyes"
Matthew McFadyen, Sarah Snook in Succession "With Open Eyes" (HBO)

While “Succession” star Matthew Macfadyen would “never say never” to the idea of returning to the world of the HBO drama series, the actor believes the possibility of a spinoff is “highly unlikely.”

The finale of “Succession” saw Tom Wambsgans (Macfadyen) beat out the Roy siblings (Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin) for the title of Waystar Royco CEO after aligning himself with Gojo founder Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård).

Macfadyen said the decision to continue the story is in the hands of show creator Jesse Armstrong.

“It would all depend on what Jesse Armstrong wants to do but I think Jesse’s instincts and all our instincts is that we ended just at the right place and didn’t tie it up. We just left them to carry on in their strange and frightening world,” Macfadyen told reporters after winning the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series on Monday. “As nice as it would be to work with everybody again, I think it would be strange to do a spinoff.”

In addition to Macfadyen, creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong won Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series and director Mark Mylod won Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for the episode “Connor’s Wedding,” which saw the shocking off-screen death of patriarch Logan Roy (Brian Cox). Kieran Culkin also won Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series while Snook took home Best Lead Actress.

“Succession” is also nominated for Best Drama Series.

Check out the full list of Primetime Emmy Award winners here.

Lucas Manfredi

Lucas Manfredi joined TheWrap in November 2022 after four years at Fox Business. He can be reached at lucas.manfredi@thewrap.com.

