Here’s What Pedro Pascal Said About Kieran Culkin at the Emmys

“Last of Us” star Pedro Pascal escalated a fake feud with “Succession” star Kieran Culkin while presenting the winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category at the 75th Annual Emmy Awards.

“A lot of people have been asking about my arm. It’s actually my shoulder. And I think tonight is a perfect time to tell everyone that Kieran Culkin beat the s**t out of me,” Pascal joked before the camera quickly cut to a glaring Culkin. “Here are the nominees for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series.”

Pascal’s comments, which were partially bleeped, come after Culkin said “Suck it, Pedro! Sorry! Mine!” following his win at the Golden Globes for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

Both actors have earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.

Pascal, who has been wearing a sling due to an injury sustained from a fall, said he would be healed in time for filming on the highly anticipated second season of “The Last of Us” in February.

Culkin’s co-star Matthew Macfadyen took home the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Other nominees in the category included Nicholas Braun, Alan Ruck and Alexander Skarsgård for “Succession” and F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James and Will Sharpe for “The White Lotus.”

