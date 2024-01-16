Christina Applegate, best known for starring as Kelly Bundy in the iconic Fox sitcom “Married … With Children,” was met with applause Monday night. Applegate appeared during the 75th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards to present the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series.

As soon as Applegate took the stage, the audience got to their feet and started to applaud her.

“Oh my god, you’re totally shaming me with disability by standing up. It’s fine,” the “Dead to Me” star joked. In August of 2021, Applegate publicly revealed that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

Emmy Winner Christina Applegate remains one of the funniest actors of all time ❤️ #Emmys pic.twitter.com/onaQGjXh4u — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) January 16, 2024

After she listed off some of her best known roles, the audience continued to clap for her. “We don’t have to applaud every time I do something,” Applegate quipped.

As the applause continued, she added, “I’m going to cry more than I’ve been crying.”

Applegate had another reason to be emotional during the Emmys. After presenting “The Bear’s” Ayo Edebiri with her Emmy, Applegate then introduced the next presenter as well as the only celebrity in the room she claimed to have a framed photograph of, Carol Burnett.

“Carol Burnett forever changed variety television. Before Carol, variety was a male dominion. The Jack Bennys and Red Skeltons and Andy Williams on television were great. But it was Carol who broke new ground for all the shows that followed with sketches that have withstood the test of time,” Applegate said.

Though Edebiri was the one who ultimately took home the award, the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series was a stacked category. Edebiri was up against Alex Borstein in “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Janelle James and last year’s winner Sheryl Lee Ralph in “Abbott Elementary,” Jessica Williams in “Shrinking” and both Juno Temple and Hannah Waddingham in “Ted Lasso.”