The Creative Arts Emmys returned for a second night at the Peacock Theater in Los Angees on Sunday, with FX’s reality series “Welcome to Wrexham” leading all programs with five wins. Its Emmys included Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program.

“Queer Eye” won the award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program, while “Jeopardy!” won the Outstanding Game Show Emmy in that category’s move from the Daytime Emmys to Primetime Emmys.

The Netflix show “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” took home short-form series honors in the first award of the night. Robinson won the leading actor short-form category on Saturday night night for his irreverent series. “Succession: Controlling the Narrative” won in the Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series category.

RuPaul earned a record-setting eighth consecutive win for outstanding reality host, adding to his kudos as the Black artist awarded the most Emmys in history.

Barack Obama (already being touted as an Oscar favorite for producing the documentary “American Symphony“) picked up his second consecutive Emmy for Outstanding Narrator, this time for Netflix’s “Working: What We Do All Day.”

John Mulaney picked up a third career Emmy for his soul-baring stand-up special “Baby J,” which chronicled his arduous attempts to get sober.

AppleTV+’s revealing documentary “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” picked up four Emmys, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special and a directing prize for Oscar-winning filmmaker Davis Guggenheim, and is also among the titles on this year’s documentary Oscar shortlists.

“The Simpsons” once again picked up the Outstanding Animated Program award, bringing its decades-long haul to 37 total wins. Maya Rudolph won her third Emmy for her voicework on Netflix’s “Big Mouth,” bringing her career total to five trophies.

Derek Hough picked up his fourth Emmy as a choreographer for “Dancing with the Stars” while the show picked two additional statues for technical elements. ABC also had a good showing with “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration,” which picked up two trophies, as well as “Jeopardy!”

Saturday night’s event saw HBO’s “The Last of Us” nabbing eight Emmys, more than any other show. When the two nights of Creative Arts are combined, “The Last of Us” remains the most-honored show with its eight wins, followed by “Welcome to Wrexham” with five and “The Bear,” “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” “Wednesday” and “The White Lotus” with four.

Overall, HBO Max led all networks or platforms with 22 Creative Arts wins, followed by Netflix with 16, FX with 10, Apple TV+ with nine and Disney+ with eight.

An edited version of the two evenings will air on January 13 on FXX. The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on January 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

Check out the complete list of winners below.

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM: “The Simpsons”

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM: Erin Tomasello, Jazzy Collins, Moira Paris, and Holly Osifat, “The Traitors”

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE: Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING: Derek Hough, “Dancing with the Stars”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM: “100 Foot Wave”

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM: Alistair McKevitt, Craig Hastings, Leighton Cox, Jason Bulley, “Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL: Somesuch Apple Inc., “Apple – The Greatest – Accessibility”

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAMMING: “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration” / “We’re Here”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM: Davis Guggenheim, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM: Bryan Rowland, “Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES: Liz Patrick, “Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL: Hamish Hamilton and Shawn Carter, “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES: “The 1619 Project”

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL: “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

OUTSTANDING EMERGING MEDIA PROGRAM: “For All Mankind Season 3 Experience”

OUTSTANDING EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING: “The Territory”

OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW: “Jeopardy!”

OUTSTANDING HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM: Abdiel “Gloria” Urcullu and Tyler Funicelli, “We’re Here”

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A GAME SHOW: Keke Palmer, “Password”

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR REALITY COMPETITION PROGRAM: RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL: “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”



OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION: Nik Ranieri, “The Simpsons”/Meybis Ruiz Cruz, “Entergalactic”/Maya Edelman, “More Than I Want to Remember”/Almu Redondo, “Star Wars: Visions”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES: “Dancing with the Stars”

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL: “2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”

OUTSTANDING MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM: “Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC UNDERSCORE): John Powell, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION: Greg Phillinganes, “Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song: Joni Mitchell“

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR: Barack Obama, “Working: What We Do All Day”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM: Michael Harte, “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM: “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM: “Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING: Stephanie Filo, Malinda Zehner Guerra, and Taylor Joy Mason, “A Black Lady Sketch Show”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL: Bruce Rodgers, Shelley Rodgers, Lindsey Breslauer, Maria Garcia, and Lily Rodgers, “The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, Andrea Purcigliotti, Danielle Webb, “Saturday Night Live”

OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM COMEDY, DRAMA OR VARIETY SERIES: “I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson”

OUTSTANDING SHORT-FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES: “Succession: Controlling the Narrative”

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA): “Moonage Daydream”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA): Paul Massey and David Giammarco, “Moonage Daydream”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA): Mark Jensen, “Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL: “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium”

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM: “Queer Eye”

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR A SERIES: “Dancing with the Stars”

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION AND CAMERAWORK FOR SPECIAL: “Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium”

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM: “Welcome to Wrexham”

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED): “Carol Burnett: 90 Years Of Laughter + Love”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM: Geoffrey C. Ward, “The U.S. and The Holocaust”

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL: John Mulaney, “John Mulaney: Baby J”