The 75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys kicks off on Saturday at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles to honor outstanding artistic and technical achievement in television. As it has in most recent years, the Creative Arts Emmys will take place over two nights, concluding on January 7.

In the first award of the night, Sam Richardson won the Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his performance in “Ted Lasso.” Judith Light took the Guest Actress in a Comedy Series award for “Poker Face.”

Other awards went to the casting for “The Bear,” “The White Lotus” and “Beef” and the costumes for “Daisy Jones & the Six,” “House of the Dragon,” “Wednesday,” “Beef” and “The Great.”

Although the shows are taking place in 2024, they will honor television achievements from June 2022 through May 2023. The ceremonies were originally scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2023, and voting took place in August of that year. But the shows were postponed due to the actors’ and writers’ strike.

An edited version of the two evenings will air on January 13 on FXX. The 75th annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air live on Fox on January 15 at 8 p.m. ET.

The 49 categories that will be presented on Saturday include the short-form and guest acting categories and Outstanding Television Movie, as well as additional categories covering casting, choreography, cinematography, costumes, makeup and hairstyling, main title and motion design, music, picture editing, production design, sound editing and mixing, visual effects and stunts.

Check out the complete list of winners below. It will be updated throughout the evening.



OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES



OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES: Jeanie Bacharach, Jennifer Rudnicke, Mickie Paskal and AJ Links, “The Bear”



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES: Meredith Tucker, Francesco Vedovati, Barbara Giordani, “The White Lotus”



OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE: Charlene Lee, Claire Koonce, “Beef”



OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING: Jon Boogz, “Blindspotting”



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (HALF-HOUR)



OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SERIES (ONE HOUR)



OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A SERIES: “Wednesday”



OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE: Helen Huang, Austin Wittick, YJ Hwang, Mark Anthony Summers, “Beef”



OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

Miia Kovero, Elena Gregorini, and Italo Di Pinto, “The White Lotus”



OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC): “Wednesday”



OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES: “House of the Dragon”



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES: Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES: Judith Light, “Poker Face”



OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES



OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN



OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN



OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)



OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)



OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION



OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC



OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS



OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

Nic Collins and Giorgio Galliero, “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story”



OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC): “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”



OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A SERIES: Sharon Long, Claire Tremlett, Basia Kuznar, Anna Lau, “The Great”



OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE: Denise Wingate, Derek Sullivan, “Daisy Jones & the Six”



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES



OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)



OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)



OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP: “The Last of Us”



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)



OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)



OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE



OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SEASON OR A MOVIE



OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SINGLE EPISODE



OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY SERIES OR VARIETY PROGRAM

Wade Allen, “Barry”



OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

John Koyama, “The Boys”



OUTSTANDING STUNT PERFORMANCE

Lateef Crowder, Paul Darnell, JJ Dashnaw, Ryan Ryusaki, “The Mandalorian”



OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE