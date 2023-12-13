Anthony Anderson to Host the 2024 Emmys

Anthony Anderson has been tapped to host the 2024 Emmy Awards on Fox. Originally due to air in September, the ceremony was delayed to January due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

“With our industry’s recent challenges behind us, we can get back to what we love — dressing up and honoring ourselves. And there’s no better celebratory moment to bring the creative community together than the milestone 75th Emmy Awards,” Anderson said in a statement. “When Fox asked me to host this historic telecast, I was over the moon that Taylor Swift was unavailable, and now I can’t wait to be part of the biggest night in television.”

The telecast will air live on Jan. 15, 2024.

Emmy voting closed back in August, so the winners have been sitting under lock and key since that time.

Anderson is set to host Fox’s upcoming game show “We Are Family,” making him a natural fit to host an awards show taking place on the network. The music-centric guessing game will premiere midseason and will see Anderson teaming up with his mom Doris Bowman, aka “Mama Doris.” Jamie Foxx and his daughter Corinne Foxx were originally supposed to host the project but pulled out due to scheduling conflicts.

“After Anthony hosted our upcoming show, ‘We Are Family,’ we knew he’d be a natural fit for a star-studded, anticipatory night like the Emmys,” Allison Wallach, president of unscripted programming for Fox Entertainment said in a statement. “Anthony’s known for his humor, heart and spontaneity, so he’s sure to give audiences in the theater and at home a night they’ll never forget.”

“Anthony is a multi-talented performer and a great friend to the Television Academy,” said Academy chair Frank Scherma said in a statement. “We are thrilled that he is hosting what promises to be a rich celebration of the year’s outstanding television, as well as 75 years of Emmys excellence!”

The 75th Primetime Emmys will take place at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The three-hour telecast will be available to stream on Hulu the day after its premiere.