Emmys Variety Series Writing Category Added Back to Telecast After Backlash

The Outstanding Writing for a Variety series category has been added back to the telecast for the 75th Primetime Emmy awards after an agreement between the Writers Guild of America, the Television Academy and Fox, according to a joint statement.

The development comes after writers spoke out against the category, which was initially set to be broadcasted on the Primetime Emmys telecast, set to air live on Jan. 15 at 5 p.m. PT. The category was then shifted to appear in an untelevised Creative Arts ceremony.

In a call to action on Nov. 28, the guild responded to the category being removed.

“The Emmys are fundamentally about celebrating excellence in television, and by removing these categories from the televised broadcast, the Television Academy is essentially ignoring how writing serves as the foundation for excellence in television….And if the Television Academy can make this decision without any justification, we worry that it could set a precedent for them to remove other writing categories in the years to come,” a November post from a seemingly WGA-led Instagram account read.

The guild’s previous message came weeks after news of the category’s removal from Fox’s primetime telecast arrived when the Television Academy unveiled the categories slated to be presented at 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

“[The Television Academy] did this without any justification or defensible reason,” several members of the guild’s leadership — including WGA West president Meredith Stiehm and WGA West board member Adam Conover — wrote in an email, which was obtained by TheWrap, at the time. “The Guild has been in touch with the Academy to convey our objection to this decision, and we are strongly advocating to have the category remain in the primetime televised program on January 15, 2024.”

Shows that have been nominated include writers from “Saturday Night Live,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver,” “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers” and “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.”