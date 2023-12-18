Children’s & Family Emmys: Complete List of Winners

Jack Black, Tony Hale and “Sesame Street” are among the winners at the last of four weekend Emmy ceremonies

Jack Black Children's & Family Emmys
Steve Pond

Jack Black and Tony Hale won acting awards, “Sesame Street” and “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” each won three awards and Disney and Netflix were the most awarded platforms at the Children’s & Family Emmy Awards, which were presented on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The ceremony was the last of four different ceremonies presented by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences between Friday and Sunday to hand out the Daytime Emmys and Children’s & Family Emmys.

Christopher Jackson hosted the show, which included the presentation of a Lifetime Achievement Award to voice performer Peter Cullen.

The winners:

Outstanding Preschool Series: “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)
Outstanding Children’s or Family Viewing Series: “The Muppets Mayhem” (Disney+)
Outstanding Young Teen Series: “The Crossover”(Disney+)
Outstanding Fiction Special: “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” (Disney+)
Outstanding Non-Fiction Program: “1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed” (HBO Max)
Outstanding Preschool Animated Series: “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)
Outstanding Children’s or Young Teens Animated Series: “Zootopia+” (Disney+) 
Outstanding Animated Special: “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,” “Moon Girl Landing” (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Short Form Program: “I Am Groot” (Disney+)

Outstanding Lead Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Tony Hale as Mr. Benedict, “The Mysterious Benedict Society” (Disney+)
Outstanding Supporting Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Adeel Akhtar as Dr. Aditya Singh, “Sweet Tooth” (Netflix)
Outstanding Younger Performer in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Mykal-Michelle Harris as Alice Baxter, “Raven’s Home” (Disney Channel)
Outstanding Puppetry Performance: Ryan Dillon as Elmo, “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)
Outstanding Voice Performance in a Preschool Program:  Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, Tweety Bird & Marvin the Martian, “Bugs Bunny Builders” (Cartoon Network)
Outstanding Voice Performance in a Children’s or Young Teen Program: Jack Black as Po, “Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight” (Netflix)
Outstanding Younger Voice Performance in a Preschool, Children’s or Young Teen Program: Maria Nash as Pinecone, “Pinecone & Pony” (Apple TV+)
Outstanding Host: Tabitha Brown, “Tab Time” (YouTube Originals)

Outstanding Writing for a Preschool Animated Program: “StoryBots: Answer Time” (Netflix)
Outstanding Directing for a Multiple Camera Program: “Sesame Street” (HBO Max)

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation:

Kaz Aiwaza, Color Script Artist/Background Paint Lead, “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” (Disney Channel)

Carl Anders Beu, Art Director, “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie” (Netflix)

Ellen Coons, Animator, “Shape Island” (Apple TV+) 

Stephen DeStefano, Character Designer, “Unicorn: Warriors Eternal” (Adult Swim)

Masa Inada, Visual Development Artist, “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Robert Kondo, Production Designer, “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Joey Pogoy, Senior Animator, “Sonic Prime” (Netflix)

Kyle Menke, Storyboard Artist, “Hamster & Gretel” (Disney Channel)

Lia Tin, Visual Development Artist, “ONI: Thunder God’s Tale” (Netflix)

Outstanding Public Service Initiative: “DreamWorks Gabby’s Kid Power Challenge” (YouTube)
Honorable Mention: “Sesame Street: Quest for Health Equity” (YouTube)

