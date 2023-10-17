Ariana DeBose, Brandi Carlile to Guest Star on Sesame Street

The stars are among a half dozen who will sing and tell stories alongside iconic Muppets in the 54th season of the kids series, streaming on Max

Muppets Elmo, Cookie Monster and Abbey sit on a bench with actress Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose will help kick off the 54th season of "Sesame Street."

Oscar winner Ariana DeBose tops the list of celebrity guests who will appear on the 54th season of “Sesame Street.”

The “West Side Story” actress will help kick off the season when the groundbreaking kids show returns to Max on Nov. 9. Her turn in “Wish,” which will debut later in the month, is one of the most anticipated films of the fall season.

The season, which will have 35 episodes, will stream on PBS Kids in fall 2024. the program also continues to air on PBS stations.

Other guests on the docket for sharing songs and stories with iconic Muppets like Elmo and Cookie Monster include actress Quinta Brunson on Jan. 4, singer Brandi Carlile on March 7 and actor Kal Penn on March 14.

Loki” actor Eugene Cordero will share the spotlight on May 16, and multiple Emmy winner Dan Levy will appear on June 13. 

The season focuses on helping children develop a “healthy sense of self and belongong,” producer Sesame Workshop said in a statement announcing the schedule Tuesday.

“With so many unique stories to tell, ‘Sesame Street’ will build upon last season’s joyful self and belonging content that resonated deeply with children and their families and will continue to do so by honoring, reflecting, and celebrating our diverse world,” executive producer Sal Perez said.

Episodes will feature Elmo learning American sign language so he can communicate with his friend Mathis, who is deaf, and Grover and his octopus friend learning how to make bread from around the world. It will also include a Lunar New Year celebration in February and “Shabbat Shalom!” during Passover in April.

“Season 54 will inspire children to be proud of who they are and connect with their community,” Perez said. “At the core of the show, our furry and funny Sesame Street friends welcome children to play, laugh, and celebrate who they are with us.”

In addition, a new animated holiday program, “The Nutcracker: Starring Elmo and Tango” will air Dec. 2 on PBS Kids and also be available on Max.

Two other specials featuring class Muppets, “Cookie Monster’s Bake Sale,” and “Oscar’s Handmade Halloween,” have already debuted, and “Elmo and Tango Holiday Helpers” will premiere Dec. 7.

