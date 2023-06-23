Great Scott!

Ben Schwartz is teaming with Film Independent and Mubi for a live reading of Robert Zemeckis and Bob Gale’s iconic script for “Back to the Future.” Schwartz will both direct the production and star as Marty McFly, the 1980s teenager zapped back in time to the wholesome 1950s. Quinta Brunson, Sam Richardson, Drew Tarver, Gil Ozeri, Bobby Moynihan and Scott Aukerman (who will be providing his services as narrator) also star. There will also be special, as-yet-unannounced guests. It will be performed at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ Bram Goldsmith Theater this Saturday, June 24.

“’Back to the Future’ was the movie that made me fall in love with movies. I have recited this film to myself so many times throughout the years that I cannot wait to see what it feels like to do it with this incredible and inspiring group of actors,” said Ben Schwartz in an official statement. Rachel Bleemer, Director of Programming and Events, Film Independent, added: “If you close your eyes and picture a 2023 version of ‘Back to the Future’…this is it.”

And if the idea of watching all of these amazing performers in a new version of what is arguably one of the greatest screenplays of all time isn’t enough to get you excited, audience members are encouraged to dress up while attending – either as a 1950s sock-hopper or a 1980s radical dude or dudette. A costume contest will be held, with the winner audience member receiving a Live Read poster signed by the cast.

The original 1985 movie inspired two sequels – 1989’s “Back to the Future Part II” and 1990’s “Back to the Future Part III,” plus an iconic Universal theme park attraction (Back to the Future: The Ride, which opened at Universal Studios Florida in 1991) and an animated series that ran for two seasons on CBS. More recently a theatrical musical was launched, first in England and later this month on Broadway.

Film Independent Presents is supported year-round by Lead Sponsor HFPA. Additional support for this special event at the Wallis is provided by MUBI.